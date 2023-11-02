3-Degree Guarantee
Restaurant Report Card: The Sleepy Potato fails with 52, Ray’s in the City earns 100

Ray’s in the City scored a 100 on a recent inspection.
By Adam Murphy
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 6:40 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta News First had a tough time trying to question this week’s failing restaurant in Clayton County.

The door was locked, and it was closed during normal business hours. The Sleepy Potato on Southlake Parkway in Morrow scored a 52 and a “U” for unsatisfactory.

The inspection report states chicken wings, baked potato and cheese were at unsafe temperatures. Plus, soiled utensils, containers and bowls were stored with clean items and partially cooked chicken wings and chicken tenders were sitting out on the kitchen counter.

And during our visit, the only person that had anything to say was the mailman.

“Wow, that’s unhealthy man,” Mailman Zawadi Allen said.

And with the restaurant closed, it’s unclear if management corrected the violations because it was lights out at The Sleepy Potato.

“Alright then, man. Let me keep rolling on fellas. And I’ll see you all tonight,” Allen said.

Now to a good score in Gwinnett County. Zaxby’s on Pleasant Hill Road in Lilburn did very well this week scoring a 96 and an “A.”

And at Ray’s in the City on Peachtree Street in downtown Atlanta, they earned a 100 on their last health inspection. Congratulations, they are the winner of this week’s Golden Spatula Award.

They’ve been around 20 years and when you step inside, you’ll notice a very elegant dining experience. Everything in that kitchen is made fresh to order with delicious dishes being served to customers that come in and dine in the restaurant and you can order whatever cocktail you’d like to enjoy at the bar.

On the menu, they have lobster macaroni and cheese, crab cake with corn relish, steak salad, salmon Oscar, Delmonico steak, and the butter cake.

“Boy, that’s good,” said Adam Murphy, Atlanta News First senior reporter.

