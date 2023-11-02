South Fulton issues warrants for troubled condo’s HOA president, treasurer

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The City of South Fulton issued arrest warrants Thursday for the president and treasurer of the Camelot Condominiums homeowner association.

Warrants have been issued for HOA President Bettye Ligon and Treasurer Lyndon Baldwin Sr.

In a press release, the city cited “alleged financial irregularities between Camelot Condominiums and some residents” as the reason for the warrants.

The warrants are just the latest in a long line of troubles for Camelot Condominiums. South Fulton Mayor khalid kamau, who lives at the condominiums, brought attention to the dilapidated conditions not once, but twice last year. Georgia Power cut off power to the building last June after the building’s meters were tampered with.

A person was also shot and killed at the complex earlier this year.

The city said they would hold a press conference with further details Friday at 11 a.m. A press release promised the conference would “shed light on the charges” against Baldwin Sr. and Ligon.

