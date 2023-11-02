3-Degree Guarantee
Stockbridge man gets life sentence for 2019 deadly shooting, DeKalb police say

By Talgat Almanov
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Stockbridge man accused of shooting and killing another man has been sentenced to life without the possibility of parole, police said.

According to the DeKalb County Police Department, Joshua Cortez Ellis, 25, robbed and then fatally shot a victim on June 4, 2019. The victim was later identified as 28-year-old Ronald Peters.

Peters was attacked near his Orchard Circle home by two men, including Ellis, who tried to rob him at gunpoint.

“Witnesses told police the men demanded Peters give them his backpack and when he refused, one of them, later identified as Defendant Ellis, shot Peters. Peters fell to the ground. Defendant Ellis grabbed the backpack and then fired at Peters again,” police said.

When police responded to the scene they found Peters suffering from gunshot wounds to his neck, arm, and torso. Peters was transported to a hospital where he later died.

One of Ellis’ accomplices told investigators that they were only going to rob Peters, but said Ellis shot Peters before Johnson made it around the truck.

During the investigations, detectives found footage from the Walmart that showed Ellis, along with his accomplices identified as Tyreese Johnson, 23, and Shaleeya Moore, 23, exit the truck and go inside the store. Police said the truck had been reported stolen after a carjacking in Clayton County a day before the murder.

Moore testified that both Ellis and Johnson got out of the truck with guns and masks. She also admitted to driving the truck away from the scene after the shooting.

Johnson and Moore are facing multiple charges including two counts of felony murder, armed robbery, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony are still pending.

Ellis faces charges including malice murder, three counts of felony murder, armed robbery, aggravated assault, and illegal firearm possession.

