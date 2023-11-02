3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Target serves up $25 Thanksgiving meal

Target is offering a full Thanksgiving meal for $25.
Target is offering a full Thanksgiving meal for $25.(Glenn Beltz | Glenn Beltz / CC BY 2.0)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 1:38 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Some retailers are giving shoppers a reason to be thankful this Thanksgiving.

Target is one of these stores. It’s offering a full feast for $25.

The meal serves four people and includes a 10-pound turkey, potatoes, green beans, cranberry sauce, stuffing mix, and gravy.

Customers can find the deal on Target’s website.

Walmart is also offering lower prices on holiday staples.

The retailer has two meals, one you can cook from scratch and a ready-to-bake option, that are cheaper than they were last year.

Aldi is also lowering the price of over 70 items by up to 50%. Seasonal items and kitchen staples are included in the price reduction.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mayra Norris claims to have been struck by a baseball thrown by the former Braves World Series...
Atlanta Braves, World Series MVP Jorge Soler target of lawsuit
Young Thug is facing RICO charges in Atlanta.
Rap lyrics become key focus in Young Thug’s trial
An accident happened at the same spot, which was related to the shooting.
Monroe police: suspect arrested after 1 person shot dead in Walmart parking lot
The scene of a deadly crash on I-285 in DeKalb County.
3 victims of fatal crash on I-285 in DeKalb County identified, deputies say
Better Call Harry
Bring on the heat, former Sears customer begs legendary retail giant

Latest News

Sekhda was one of five winners named in the Society for Science’s Thermo Fisher Scientific...
Sugar Hill middle schooler wins $10K for inventing cancer-identifying app
Rapper Young Thug appears in court
Young Thug’s trial: 10 questions and their fascinating answers
FILE - Varieties of disposable flavored electronic cigarette devices manufactured by EB Design,...
Vaping by high school students dropped this year, says US report
In this undated photo provided by the Israeli military, Israeli armored personnel carriers move...
Pressure rises on Israel to pause fighting and ease siege as battles intensify near Gaza City