2 convicted for murder of 15-year-old at New Year Eve’s party, district attorney says

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two people have been found guilty of a deadly New Year’s Eve shooting in 2021, the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office said.

On Friday, a jury convicted Davion White and Jhabre Wilson of several crimes, including malice murder, aggravated assault and violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act.

On Dec. 31, 2021, 15-year-old Landon Smith was fatally shot in the head at a high school New Year’s Eve party, the attorney’s office said. Several witnesses told police that two masked men with weapons had stalked through the party for more than an hour, searching for members of a rival gang. White and Wilson reportedly hung out of a car window and shot at the house as they left, hitting Smith, an innocent bystander, the district attorney’s office said.

Video evidence showed when the two started shooting, and shell casings found at the scene matched White and Wilson’s guns, the district attorney’s office said.

After denying her involvement, White’s girlfriend admitted she brought him a Draco long rifle at the party and later got rid of it. Photo and video evidence showed Wilson, White and White’s girlfriend with firearms and making gang gestures, according to the district attorney’s office. Madison Boden, White’s girlfriend, previously pleaded guilty and testified against White and Wilson, the district attorney’s office said.

Smith would have been a high school senior this year, Douglas County District Attorney Dalia Racine said.

“I don’t know when the family structure became so broken that some of our children have been left to be raised by the concept of uplifting and glorifying violence and systems that celebrate the death of children that look just like them. But we are here,” she added. “Our mothers and fathers are left picking out burial plots instead of high school diplomas. I don’t have the answers, but I know that this has to stop.”

White and Wilson’s sentences are pending.

