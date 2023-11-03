3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

2 convicted for murder of 15-year-old at New Year Eve’s party, district attorney says

On Friday, a jury convicted Davion White and Jhabre Wilson of several crimes, including malice...
On Friday, a jury convicted Davion White and Jhabre Wilson of several crimes, including malice murder, aggravated assault and violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act.(Action News 5)
By Hope Dean
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 2:47 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two people have been found guilty of a deadly New Year’s Eve shooting in 2021, the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office said.

On Friday, a jury convicted Davion White and Jhabre Wilson of several crimes, including malice murder, aggravated assault and violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act.

On Dec. 31, 2021, 15-year-old Landon Smith was fatally shot in the head at a high school New Year’s Eve party, the attorney’s office said. Several witnesses told police that two masked men with weapons had stalked through the party for more than an hour, searching for members of a rival gang. White and Wilson reportedly hung out of a car window and shot at the house as they left, hitting Smith, an innocent bystander, the district attorney’s office said.

Video evidence showed when the two started shooting, and shell casings found at the scene matched White and Wilson’s guns, the district attorney’s office said.

After denying her involvement, White’s girlfriend admitted she brought him a Draco long rifle at the party and later got rid of it. Photo and video evidence showed Wilson, White and White’s girlfriend with firearms and making gang gestures, according to the district attorney’s office. Madison Boden, White’s girlfriend, previously pleaded guilty and testified against White and Wilson, the district attorney’s office said.

Smith would have been a high school senior this year, Douglas County District Attorney Dalia Racine said.

“I don’t know when the family structure became so broken that some of our children have been left to be raised by the concept of uplifting and glorifying violence and systems that celebrate the death of children that look just like them. But we are here,” she added. “Our mothers and fathers are left picking out burial plots instead of high school diplomas. I don’t have the answers, but I know that this has to stop.”

White and Wilson’s sentences are pending.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Early morning fire at Garland Mountain Sporting Clays & Grill in Waleska.
Business burns to the ground in Cherokee County
Mayra Norris claims to have been struck by a baseball thrown by the former Braves World Series...
Atlanta Braves, World Series MVP Jorge Soler target of lawsuit
Former St. Clair High School teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
‘I’ve definitely gone through a grieving process’: Former teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
Young Thug is facing RICO charges in Atlanta.
Rap lyrics become key focus in Young Thug’s trial
The scene of a fire at the Texaco gas station on N Decatur Rd.
Gas station clerk survives attempted armed robbery, arson in DeKalb County

Latest News

Marc Anderson
Second escaped Georgia inmate arrested in Fulton County, U.S. Marshals confirm
Stock photo
2 injured in shooting involving Cartersville officers, police department says
The jury awarded Entrekin’s family $18,977,696.87, including more than $477,696.87 in medical...
Atlanta family awarded nearly $19 million against Comcast in deadly car crash lawsuit
Car Crash
Police investigating deadly Cobb County work truck collision