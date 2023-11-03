3-Degree Guarantee
2 injured in shooting involving Cartersville officers, police department says

By Hope Dean
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 9:22 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two people were injured Thursday night after police opened fire at a home in Cartersville, the city’s police department said.

Near 9:20 p.m., police came to a house off Ann Circle for a domestic problem call. Right as they arrived, a man reportedly opened the front door and started shooting, hitting the officers’ patrol vehicles.

The officers shot back, hitting the man several times and also hitting another person in the home, police said. Both were taken to Piedmont Cartersville Medical Center for treatment.

No officers were injured, police said.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called to look into the incident. The police department said it will also conduct an internal review.

