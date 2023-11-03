3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

2 men wanted in connection with SW Atlanta Food Mart robbery

Police need your help identifying two men in a robbery case.
Police need your help identifying two men in a robbery case.(Atlanta Police Department)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are asking for your help identifying suspects in a robbery investigation.

At around 1:46 a.m. on Sept. 13, officers responded to the Quick Pick Food Mart on Forysth Street in southwest Atlanta. When they got to the scene, police said the victim alleged a man came up behind him and placed him in a chokehold, while another man reached into his pants pocket where his money was.

The victim apparently lost consciousness and when he came to, he told officers that $1,153 was missing.

According to investigators, both suspects ran away before officers got to the scene.

Surveillance video outside of the convenience store captured two men who police have identified as suspects in the case. The first suspect is seen wearing a Chicago Bulls jersey.

Atlanta robbery suspect #1
Atlanta robbery suspect #1(Atlanta Police Department)

Police described the second man as 6-foot-2 and weighing about 245 pounds with a possible burn or a birthmark under his right eye.

Atlanta robbery suspect #2
Atlanta robbery suspect #2(Atlanta Police Department)

Atlanta Police Department’s Robbery Unit is investigating. If you have any information you are urged to call Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477 or submit an online tip here. You can also text your tip to 274637. Anonymous tips that lead to an arrest are still eligible for the $2,000 reward.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Early morning fire at Garland Mountain Sporting Clays & Grill in Waleska.
Business burns to the ground in Cherokee County
Mayra Norris claims to have been struck by a baseball thrown by the former Braves World Series...
Atlanta Braves, World Series MVP Jorge Soler target of lawsuit
Former St. Clair High School teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
‘I’ve definitely gone through a grieving process’: Former teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
Georgia's new Supreme Court Building
Georgia Supreme Court vacates felony child molestation conviction
Young Thug is facing RICO charges in Atlanta.
Rap lyrics become key focus in Young Thug’s trial

Latest News

Several hurt in MARTA bus crash
Several hurt in MARTA bus crash
A 7-year-old Georgia girl died after flu complications
A 7-year-old Georgia girl died after flu complications
Second escaped Georgia inmate arrested in Fulton County, U.S. Marshals confirm
Second escaped Georgia inmate arrested in Fulton County, U.S. Marshals confirm
Omar Zachery
Gwinnett County bus driver, pastor recognized for impact in community
Harrison Floyd’s attorneys say the documents they’re requesting are relevant to their client’s...
‘We can show that President Trump won’: Harrison Floyd’s lawyers request copies of 2020 Fulton County ballots