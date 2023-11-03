2 men wanted in connection with SW Atlanta Food Mart robbery

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are asking for your help identifying suspects in a robbery investigation.

At around 1:46 a.m. on Sept. 13, officers responded to the Quick Pick Food Mart on Forysth Street in southwest Atlanta. When they got to the scene, police said the victim alleged a man came up behind him and placed him in a chokehold, while another man reached into his pants pocket where his money was.

The victim apparently lost consciousness and when he came to, he told officers that $1,153 was missing.

According to investigators, both suspects ran away before officers got to the scene.

Surveillance video outside of the convenience store captured two men who police have identified as suspects in the case. The first suspect is seen wearing a Chicago Bulls jersey.

Atlanta robbery suspect #1 (Atlanta Police Department)

Police described the second man as 6-foot-2 and weighing about 245 pounds with a possible burn or a birthmark under his right eye.

Atlanta robbery suspect #2 (Atlanta Police Department)

Atlanta Police Department’s Robbery Unit is investigating. If you have any information you are urged to call Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477 or submit an online tip here. You can also text your tip to 274637. Anonymous tips that lead to an arrest are still eligible for the $2,000 reward.

