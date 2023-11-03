Atlanta family awarded nearly $19 million against Comcast in deadly car crash lawsuit

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Thursday, the family of an Atlanta man who died after a crash with a Comcast work van was awarded almost $19 million in Gwinnett County state court.

Amos Entrekin, then 76, was hit in June 2021. His injuries included serious brain damage, making him unable to walk, talk or take care of himself, Morgan & Morgan attorneys said. He died in March 2023 after a nearly two-year-long health battle.

“The last two years have been agonizing for Mr. Entrekin’s family as they watched him fight tirelessly to overcome the injuries that eventually overwhelmed him after 21 months of pain, frustration and confusion,” Morgan & Morgan Attorney Hector J. Rojas Jr. said in a statement. “The darkness Comcast inflicted on this family through their negligence is truly unforgivable. My colleagues and I are proud to have helped obtain some sense of justice and closure for Mr. Entrekin’s family.”

On June 30, 2021, Entrekin was driving through the intersection of Ellis Street and Dallas Highway in Douglasville when the work van ran through a red light and slammed into his vehicle, according to attorneys. He spent six days in a medically-induced coma and two weeks in the hospital, later receiving more rehab and therapy before his death.

The jury awarded Entrekin’s family $18,977,696.87, including more than $477,500 in medical expenses, $7 million for the value of Entrekin’s life and $11.5 million for his suffering.

