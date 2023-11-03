Cobb County creates new court program targeting evictions

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Feeding your family can be difficult when you’re struggling to pay rent. That’s why the Center for Family Resources in Marietta keeps its food pantry fully stocked.

That non-profit is now partnering with the Cobb County Magistrate Court to tackle the ongoing housing crisis.

“There are hundreds of people that come through, unfortunately, on a weekly basis into magistrate court for evictions,” CEO of The Center for Family Resources Melanie Kagan said.

More than 16,000 eviction cases have been filed in Cobb County so far this year. That’s according to data from the Metro Atlanta Housing Strategy.

Cobb Commissioners recently approved the formation of a Housing Stability Court, an innovative new program that will provide eligible families with financial assistance and the possibility of sealing eviction records.

Kagan says those eviction records often cause barriers to future housing applications.

“Once they experience that eviction or have that filing, even if they were let out of the lease, and they’re trying to find something new that filing is going to follow them,” Kagan said.

The pilot program is being funded by 1.3 million dollars in federal emergency rental assistance funds left over from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re incredibly excited about the program. We’ve been charged with bridging the gap to the future,” said Cobb’s Chief Magistrate Brendan Murphy. “This will bring resources to bear so folks can lift their families to a better situation.”

Kagan says the program also requires a 12-week course where families will work with case managers to identify goals and complete online financial literacy and money management modules.

Upon completion, records may be sealed to prevent others from seeing an eviction.

“We’re really hopeful that this will provide that stability for them,” Kagan said. “I think it’s going to do a lot for families.”

The Magistrate Court will work with the Marietta-based Center for Family Resources to administer the program. Participants will be referred to the Housing Stability Court, and there is no mechanism for people to apply to the program directly.

