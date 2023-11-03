DA Fani Willis, Morehouse School of Medicine work to get convicted criminals mental healthcare

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Thursday, District Attorney Fani Willis and the Morehouse School of Medicine announced a new program that will prioritize mental healthcare for convicted criminals.

“It’s personal because I’m tired of seeing that we are using our prisons and jail systems as mental health wards,” said DA Willis, during a press briefing on Thursday.

Starting in January, the DA’s Office will begin modifying sentences for select convicted criminals.

In exchange for a shortened prison stay, participants battling mental illness will be enrolled in specialized healthcare plan outside of the prison.

“This is yet another program to say, ‘Hey, we want to release you early from prison, we want to restore you, we want you to be a productive member of society, but we realize you have some struggles,” said Willis.

According to the D.A.’s Office, the program will start in January and run for 36 months. It’s intended to help at least 120 individuals.

“As lawyers, as judges, as police officers, and jailers we are often not equipped to deal with these [mental health] problems, and now we have the right professionals at the helm who will be able to do this,” said Willis, referencing staff the Morehouse School of Medicine.

The program is being funded by a $750,000 federal grant.

Willis said her office will determine which convicted individuals will be eligible for the program.

Since she was elected, D.A. Willis said she’s completely exonerated four individuals, and shortened the sentences of 46 individuals.

Morehouse leadership said each participant will receive case management, psychotherapy, and peer support.

“Counselors are important, officers are important, but having someone come in having that lived experience,” said Lindsey Sizemore, Forensic Peer Mentor Project Training Director for the Georgia Mental Health Consumer Network.

Sizemore said she has helped train more than 250 peer specialists since 2019.

Sizemore is a former convicted felon after she was arrested as part of a U.S. Marshal’s drug sting in 2014.

She said peer specialists came to her aid while she was in prison, helping her confront longstanding family trauma.

“And having that role model in front of me I was actually able to rebuild my entire life and today my life is absolutely amazing,” Sizemore said in an interview with Atlanta News First on Wednesday.

She said she’d like to see more law enforcement agencies pursue mental health resources for those within the justice system.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.