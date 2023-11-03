3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Daylight saving time impacts mental health according to medical experts

Daylight saving time ends Sunday, Nov. 5.
Daylight saving time ends Sunday, Nov. 5.(Pixabay | Pixabay)
By Madeline Montgomery
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 10:50 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Medical experts say the time change with daylight saving doesn’t just make people want more coffee; it can cause depression, anxiety, and exhaustion.

“It might seem like a small change. It might seem like, ‘Gosh, I get this extra time to sleep in,’ but it really can have detrimental effects, especially on our mood overall,” said Dr. Marri Horvat, a neurologist with the Cleveland Clinic.

Psychiatrists and sleep specialists agree that daylight saving is more than a shift in time.

“This is a very, very high number of people who actually say that the change in time will give them some depression, some discomfort, some uneasiness,” said Dr. Petros Levounis with the American Psychiatric Association.

Many Georgians are against it, and the state of Georgia actually passed a law that would stop the time change back in 2021. So why are we still changing our clocks twice a year? A federal law from 1966 requires the country use daylight saving time.

“We’re asking our bodies to make this change that we’re not giving the right input for, right? When it’s light outside we should be awake. When it’s dark, we should be going to sleep. We’re going against what our body is fundamentally meant for, so, it’s normal that this can be a difficult thing for people,” said Dr. Horvat.

Health experts say people can prepare their bodies for the time change by limiting caffeine and alcohol before bed, exercising, and spending more time outside, even as the daylight hours decrease.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Early morning fire at Garland Mountain Sporting Clays & Grill in Waleska.
Business burns to the ground in Cherokee County
Mayra Norris claims to have been struck by a baseball thrown by the former Braves World Series...
Atlanta Braves, World Series MVP Jorge Soler target of lawsuit
Former St. Clair High School teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
‘I’ve definitely gone through a grieving process’: Former teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
Young Thug is facing RICO charges in Atlanta.
Rap lyrics become key focus in Young Thug’s trial
The scene of a fire at the Texaco gas station on N Decatur Rd.
Gas station clerk survives attempted armed robbery, arson in DeKalb County

Latest News

The scene of a large fire at Hogan's Lumber in Athens.
Fire crews battle large fire at Athens lumberyard
Stock photo
2 injured in shooting involving Cartersville officers, police department says
A single-engine plane touched down without its landing gear at Habersham County Airport...
Plane touches down without landing gear in Habersham County
A Rome Police Department officer is being lauded after he helped free a mother and her son from...
WATCH: Officer saves mother and son from car moments before it bursts into flames