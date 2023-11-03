DeKalb County voters to decide a number of races, ballot measures Tuesday

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Voters across metro Atlanta will weigh in on a variety of local issues, everything from school board seats to taxes on Tuesday, Nov. 7.

“We do not miss an election, neither do our five adult children,” said Kimarie Bugg.

She and her husband, George Bugg, were proud to wear their Georgia voter stickers after casting their ballot in DeKalb County during the early voting period.

“A lot of things that are on this ballot are very important to us,” said Kimarie.

DeKalb County voters will see a few ballot measures this fall related to taxes, including the Equalized Homestead Option sales tax.

County voters will also weigh in on a special purpose local option sales tax, a one-cent sales tax that provides funding for capital projects to improve things like roads, buildings vehicles and major equipment and more.

“Come out and vote, that’s the only way you’re going to be heard,” Eugene Few, a DeKalb County resident, said.

Some DeKalb County residents will be selecting a new mayor. Mayoral races are underway in cities like Dunwoody, Stonecrest, and Brookhaven, among others.

“Make a plan to vote in the local elections because they are very important,” said Keisha Smith, DeKalb County Board of Registration and Elections executive director.

Election officials said when you vote on Tuesday, you must vote at your assigned precinct.

“We also want to remind them to check their precinct to make sure they go to the right precinct,” said Smith.

How to find your voting precinct Follow these steps:



First, go to mvp.sos.ga.gov



go to mvp.sos.ga.gov Here’s how you login: First initial, last name, the name of the county you're registered to vote in, date of birth

First initial, last name, the name of the county you're registered to vote in, date of birth Then, simply scroll past your address information and find "Polling information." Follow these steps:



Dekalb County elections officials said they’ve processed more than 16,000 voters and expected Friday, the last day of early voting, to be one of the busiest.

“We expect to have at least another 2,000 more processed today,” said Smith.

Remember to bring a valid ID when you vote at the polls on Tuesday.

