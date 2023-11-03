Everything you need to know about Cobb County’s municipal elections

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Georgia’s general municipal election is on Tuesday, Nov. 7. That’s when county residents choose who will represent them, from mayors to city council members.

In Cobb County, there are five cities with several positions that will be settled via vote. Let’s cover the basics.

How to find your sample ballot Follow these steps:



First, go to mvp.sos.ga.gov



go to mvp.sos.ga.gov Here’s how you login: First initial, last name, the name of the county you're registered to vote in, date of birth

First initial, last name, the name of the county you're registered to vote in, date of birth Then, simply scroll past your address information and find "View Sample Ballot"

How to register to vote You need to register at least 29 days before an election. But if you'd like to vote in the future, here's what you can do:



Click here to register to vote online



Click here to download the mail application

🗳️ Here are the municipal elections across Cobb County 🗳️

City of Acworth

For Alderman At Large Post 1:

Toby Carmichael

Robert L. Lipham

For Alderman At Large Post 2:

Kimberly Haase

Steve Prather

For Alderman At Large Post 3:

Brett North (incumbent). North is running unopposed.

City of Austell

For Mayor:

Ollie B. Clemons, Jr. (incumbent)

Chris Djonis

For City Council At Large Post 2:

Valerie Anderson (incumbent)

Tim Adams

For City Council Ward 2:

Devon D. Myrick (incumbent)

Bob Reid

For City Council Ward 4:

Sandra Simpson Leverette (incumbent). Simpson Leverette is running unopposed.

City of Kennesaw

For Mayor:

Derek Easterling (incumbent). Easterling is running unopposed.

For City Council At Large Post 1:

Lynette Burnette (incumbent)

Jon Bothers

Kyle Magro

Madelyn Orochena

For City Council At Large Post 2:

Tracey Viars (incumbent)

Anthony Gutierrez

City of Powder Springs

For Mayor:

Al Thurman (incumbent)

Larry W. Thomas

For City Council At Large Post 1:

Dwight McMutry. McMutry is running unopposed.

For City Council At Large Post 2:

Patricia A. Wisdom. Wisdom is running unopposed.

City of Smyrna

For Mayor

Derek Norton (incumbent)

Ken Hymes

Alex Backry

For City Council Ward 1:

Glenn Pickens (incumbent). Pickens is running unopposed.

For City Council Ward 2:

Latonia P. Hines (incumbent). Hines is running unopposed.

For City Council Ward 3:

Travis Lindley (incumbent). Lindley is running unopposed.

For City Council Ward 4:

Charles “Corkey” Welch (incumbent)

Michael Power

For City Council Ward 5:

Susan Wilkinson (incumbent)

Suz Kaprich

For City Council Ward 6:

Tim Gould (incumbent). Gould is running unopposed.

For City Council Ward 7:

Rickey N. Oglesby, Jr. Oglesby is running unopposed.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.