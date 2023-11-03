Everything you need to know about Cobb County’s municipal elections
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Georgia’s general municipal election is on Tuesday, Nov. 7. That’s when county residents choose who will represent them, from mayors to city council members.
In Cobb County, there are five cities with several positions that will be settled via vote. Let’s cover the basics.
How to find your sample ballotFollow these steps:
- First, go to mvp.sos.ga.gov
- Here’s how you login: First initial, last name, the name of the county you're registered to vote in, date of birth
- Then, simply scroll past your address information and find "View Sample Ballot"
- You will be able to choose from Democrat, Republican, or a Nonpartisan ballot.
How to find your voting precinctNeed to find where you vote in Cobb County? Follow these steps:
- First, go to mvp.sos.ga.gov
- Here’s how you login: First initial, last name, the name of the county you're registered to vote in, date of birth
- Then, simply scroll past your address information and find "Polling information"
🗳️ Here are the municipal elections across Cobb County 🗳️
City of Acworth
For Alderman At Large Post 1:
- Toby Carmichael
- Robert L. Lipham
For Alderman At Large Post 2:
- Kimberly Haase
- Steve Prather
For Alderman At Large Post 3:
- Brett North (incumbent). North is running unopposed.
City of Austell
For Mayor:
- Ollie B. Clemons, Jr. (incumbent)
- Chris Djonis
For City Council At Large Post 2:
- Valerie Anderson (incumbent)
- Tim Adams
For City Council Ward 2:
- Devon D. Myrick (incumbent)
- Bob Reid
For City Council Ward 4:
- Sandra Simpson Leverette (incumbent). Simpson Leverette is running unopposed.
City of Kennesaw
For Mayor:
- Derek Easterling (incumbent). Easterling is running unopposed.
For City Council At Large Post 1:
- Lynette Burnette (incumbent)
- Jon Bothers
- Kyle Magro
- Madelyn Orochena
For City Council At Large Post 2:
- Tracey Viars (incumbent)
- Anthony Gutierrez
City of Powder Springs
For Mayor:
- Al Thurman (incumbent)
- Larry W. Thomas
For City Council At Large Post 1:
- Dwight McMutry. McMutry is running unopposed.
For City Council At Large Post 2:
- Patricia A. Wisdom. Wisdom is running unopposed.
City of Smyrna
For Mayor
- Derek Norton (incumbent)
- Ken Hymes
- Alex Backry
For City Council Ward 1:
- Glenn Pickens (incumbent). Pickens is running unopposed.
For City Council Ward 2:
- Latonia P. Hines (incumbent). Hines is running unopposed.
For City Council Ward 3:
- Travis Lindley (incumbent). Lindley is running unopposed.
For City Council Ward 4:
- Charles “Corkey” Welch (incumbent)
- Michael Power
For City Council Ward 5:
- Susan Wilkinson (incumbent)
- Suz Kaprich
For City Council Ward 6:
- Tim Gould (incumbent). Gould is running unopposed.
For City Council Ward 7:
- Rickey N. Oglesby, Jr. Oglesby is running unopposed.
