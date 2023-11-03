Everything you need to know about Cobb County’s municipal elections

By Hope Dean
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 12:42 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Georgia’s general municipal election is on Tuesday, Nov. 7. That’s when county residents choose who will represent them, from mayors to city council members.

In Cobb County, there are five cities with several positions that will be settled via vote. Let’s cover the basics.

How to find your sample ballot

Follow these steps:

  • First, go to mvp.sos.ga.gov
  • Here’s how you login: First initial, last name, the name of the county you're registered to vote in, date of birth
  • Then, simply scroll past your address information and find "View Sample Ballot"
  • You will be able to choose from Democrat, Republican, or a Nonpartisan ballot.

How to find your voting precinct

Need to find where you vote in Cobb County? Follow these steps:

  • First, go to mvp.sos.ga.gov
  • Here’s how you login: First initial, last name, the name of the county you're registered to vote in, date of birth
  • Then, simply scroll past your address information and find "Polling information"

How to register to vote

You need to register at least 29 days before an election. But if you'd like to vote in the future, here's what you can do:

  • Click here to register to vote online
  • Click here to download the mail application
  • You can find more instructions and eligibility requirements here

🗳️ Here are the municipal elections across Cobb County 🗳️

City of Acworth

For Alderman At Large Post 1:

  • Toby Carmichael
  • Robert L. Lipham

For Alderman At Large Post 2:

  • Kimberly Haase
  • Steve Prather

For Alderman At Large Post 3:

  • Brett North (incumbent). North is running unopposed.

City of Austell

For Mayor:

  • Ollie B. Clemons, Jr. (incumbent)
  • Chris Djonis

For City Council At Large Post 2:

  • Valerie Anderson (incumbent)
  • Tim Adams

For City Council Ward 2:

  • Devon D. Myrick (incumbent)
  • Bob Reid

For City Council Ward 4:

  • Sandra Simpson Leverette (incumbent). Simpson Leverette is running unopposed.

City of Kennesaw

For Mayor:

  • Derek Easterling (incumbent). Easterling is running unopposed.

For City Council At Large Post 1:

  • Lynette Burnette (incumbent)
  • Jon Bothers
  • Kyle Magro
  • Madelyn Orochena

For City Council At Large Post 2:

  • Tracey Viars (incumbent)
  • Anthony Gutierrez

City of Powder Springs

For Mayor:

  • Al Thurman (incumbent)
  • Larry W. Thomas

For City Council At Large Post 1:

  • Dwight McMutry. McMutry is running unopposed.

For City Council At Large Post 2:

  • Patricia A. Wisdom. Wisdom is running unopposed.

City of Smyrna

For Mayor

  • Derek Norton (incumbent)
  • Ken Hymes
  • Alex Backry

For City Council Ward 1:

  • Glenn Pickens (incumbent). Pickens is running unopposed.

For City Council Ward 2:

  • Latonia P. Hines (incumbent). Hines is running unopposed.

For City Council Ward 3:

  • Travis Lindley (incumbent). Lindley is running unopposed.

For City Council Ward 4:

  • Charles “Corkey” Welch (incumbent)
  • Michael Power

For City Council Ward 5:

  • Susan Wilkinson (incumbent)
  • Suz Kaprich

For City Council Ward 6:

  • Tim Gould (incumbent). Gould is running unopposed.

For City Council Ward 7:

  • Rickey N. Oglesby, Jr. Oglesby is running unopposed.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

