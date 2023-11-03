Everything you need to know about the DeKalb County municipal elections

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Election season is right around the corner for DeKalb County.

Voters across DeKalb County will be deciding several different municipal races. Early voting will wrap up on Friday, Nov. 3 and Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 7. On Election Day, polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

What do you need to know before you head to vote?

Voters will be deciding on different races that depend on where in DeKalb County they are registered to vote.

Want to see what your ballot will look like before you head to the voting booth?

How to find your sample ballot Follow these steps:



First, go to mvp.sos.ga.gov



go to mvp.sos.ga.gov Here’s how you login: First initial, last name, the name of the county you're registered to vote in, date of birth

First initial, last name, the name of the county you're registered to vote in, date of birth Then, simply scroll past your address information and find "View Sample Ballot"

You will be able to choose from Democrat, Republican, or a Nonpartisan ballot. Follow these steps:



Need to find your voting precinct?

How to find your voting precinct Follow these steps:



First, go to mvp.sos.ga.gov



go to mvp.sos.ga.gov Here’s how you login: First initial, last name, the name of the county you're registered to vote in, date of birth

First initial, last name, the name of the county you're registered to vote in, date of birth Then, simply scroll past your address information and find "Polling information." This will list where you voting precinct is for you to vote on Election Day. Follow these steps:



🗳️ Here are the municipal elections across DeKalb County 🗳️

Brookhaven Mayor

Mark Douglas Frost

Lauren Kiefer

Hilerie Lind

H.J. “John” Park

Brookhaven City Council District 1

Linley Jones (Incumbent)

Alan Cole

Michael Diaz

Brookhaven City Council District 2 Special Election ( To fill an unexpired term)

Blake Beyer

Jen Owens

Chamblee City Council District 2

Leslie C. Robson (Incumbent)

Michael Braun

Chamblee City Council District 3

Paul Stovall (Incumbent)

Ben Quackenbush

Clarkston City Council (Voters will pick three)

Awet “Howard” Eyasu (Incumbent)

Laura C. Hopkins (Incumbent)

Debra D. Johnson (Incumbent)

Krista Durant

Charles B. Jenkins

Dean Summer Moore

Mark W. Perkins

Doraville Mayor

Joseph Geierman (Incumbent)

Tom Hart

Doraville City Council District 2 Post 2

Carrie Armistead

Ben Crawford

MD Naser

Dunwoody City Council District 1 Post 4 At Large

Stacey Harris (Incumbent)

Chris Ozor

Dunwoody City Council District 2 Post 5 At Large

Joe Seconder (Incumbent)

Marianella Lopez

Lithonia City Council (Voters will pick two)

Darold P. Honore, Jr. (Incumbent)

Vanneriah Wynn (Incumbent)

William “Ric” Dodd

Fred Westbrook

Pine Lake Mayor

Brandy M. Hall

Moira Nelligan

Pine Lake City Council (Voters will pick two)

Nieva Castro (Incumbent)

Jeff Goldberg

Thomas Torrent

Stone Mountain City Council Post 1

Gina Stroud Cox (Incumbent)

Anita Bass

Beverly Howard Patterson

Mike Schaaphok

Stone Mountain City Council Post 2

Clint Monroe (Incumbent)

Mark Marianos

Hannah Pizano

Stone Mountain City Council Post 3

Grace Kelly

Richard Mailman

India Pullin

Ryan M. Smith

Stonecrest Mayor

Jazzmin Cobble (Incumbent)

Diane Adoma

Kirby Frazier, Jr.

Dele Lowman

Bernard Smith, Jr.

Stonecrest City Council District Post 2

Rob Turner (Incumbent)

Terry Fye

Belinda Hull

Stonecrest City Council District Post 4

George Turner (Incumbent)

Malaika “Wells” Geuka

Tucker City Council District 1 Post 2

Virginia Rece (Incumbent)

Karen Berry

Tucker City Council District 2 Post 2

Patrice Cosby

Vinh Nguyen

Derik N. West

Tucker City Council District 3 Post 2

Simone Pacely

Amy O. Trocchi

Ballot referendums

DeKalb County voters will see a few referendums on the ballot this fall, including expansions of homestead tax exemptions. Voters will also see ballot measures on the equalized homestead option sales tax, special purpose local option sales tax and homestead tax exemptions. Some of those referendums include: DeKalb County voters will consider two related ballot measures. One is an extension of Equalized Homestead Option Sales Tax, or EHOST. The other is special purpose local option sales tax, or SPLOST. EHOST is expected to save taxpayers $1 billion in DeKalb County taxpayers over the next six years. SPLOST is expected to generate $850 million for capital improvements like parks, libraries, and senior centers. Both referendums have to be approved by voters in order for EHOST and SPLOST to be extended. If approved, each city and the county will get funds from SPLOST for capital improvements. For more information, click here. Increasing the annual income cap from $14,000 to $37,500 on the homestead exemption, which is a tax break, on DeKalb County residents who are 65 and older or disabled. Increasing the annual income cap from $20,000 to $40,000 on the homestead exemption from DeKalb County school district taxes for residents who are 62 or older or disabled. Increasing the annual income cap from $14,000 to $37,500 on the homestead exemption from DeKalb County school district taxes for residents who are 65 or older or disabled. There are also referendums specifically for Decatur, Doraville, and Dunwoody. To view those referendums, click here.



Atlanta School Board races are included for some DeKalb County voters.

Those races are:

Atlanta Board of Education District 3

Michelle Olympiadis (incumbent)

Ken Zeff

Atlanta Board of Education At-Large District 7

Tamara Jones (Incumbent)

Alfred “Shivy” Brooks

William Sardin

Atlanta Board of Education At-Large District 9

Jessica Johnson (incumbent)

Nkoyo Effiong Lewis

There are several uncontested races across DeKalb County. To view the full DeKalb County sample ballot, click here.

Atlanta News First media partner Decaturish contributed to this story. To view their full voter’s guide on DeKalb County elections, click here.

