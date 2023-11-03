Everything you need to know about the DeKalb County municipal elections
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Election season is right around the corner for DeKalb County.
Voters across DeKalb County will be deciding several different municipal races. Early voting will wrap up on Friday, Nov. 3 and Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 7. On Election Day, polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
What do you need to know before you head to vote?
Voters will be deciding on different races that depend on where in DeKalb County they are registered to vote.
Want to see what your ballot will look like before you head to the voting booth?
How to find your sample ballotFollow these steps:
- First, go to mvp.sos.ga.gov
- Here’s how you login: First initial, last name, the name of the county you're registered to vote in, date of birth
- Then, simply scroll past your address information and find "View Sample Ballot"
- You will be able to choose from Democrat, Republican, or a Nonpartisan ballot.
Need to find your voting precinct?
How to find your voting precinctFollow these steps:
- First, go to mvp.sos.ga.gov
- Here’s how you login: First initial, last name, the name of the county you're registered to vote in, date of birth
- Then, simply scroll past your address information and find "Polling information." This will list where you voting precinct is for you to vote on Election Day.
🗳️ Here are the municipal elections across DeKalb County 🗳️
Brookhaven Mayor
- Mark Douglas Frost
- Lauren Kiefer
- Hilerie Lind
- H.J. “John” Park
Brookhaven City Council District 1
- Linley Jones (Incumbent)
- Alan Cole
- Michael Diaz
Brookhaven City Council District 2 Special Election ( To fill an unexpired term)
- Blake Beyer
- Jen Owens
Chamblee City Council District 2
- Leslie C. Robson (Incumbent)
- Michael Braun
Chamblee City Council District 3
- Paul Stovall (Incumbent)
- Ben Quackenbush
Clarkston City Council (Voters will pick three)
- Awet “Howard” Eyasu (Incumbent)
- Laura C. Hopkins (Incumbent)
- Debra D. Johnson (Incumbent)
- Krista Durant
- Charles B. Jenkins
- Dean Summer Moore
- Mark W. Perkins
Doraville Mayor
- Joseph Geierman (Incumbent)
- Tom Hart
Doraville City Council District 2 Post 2
- Carrie Armistead
- Ben Crawford
- MD Naser
Dunwoody City Council District 1 Post 4 At Large
- Stacey Harris (Incumbent)
- Chris Ozor
Dunwoody City Council District 2 Post 5 At Large
- Joe Seconder (Incumbent)
- Marianella Lopez
Lithonia City Council (Voters will pick two)
- Darold P. Honore, Jr. (Incumbent)
- Vanneriah Wynn (Incumbent)
- William “Ric” Dodd
- Fred Westbrook
Pine Lake Mayor
- Brandy M. Hall
- Moira Nelligan
Pine Lake City Council (Voters will pick two)
- Nieva Castro (Incumbent)
- Jeff Goldberg
- Thomas Torrent
Stone Mountain City Council Post 1
- Gina Stroud Cox (Incumbent)
- Anita Bass
- Beverly Howard Patterson
- Mike Schaaphok
Stone Mountain City Council Post 2
- Clint Monroe (Incumbent)
- Mark Marianos
- Hannah Pizano
Stone Mountain City Council Post 3
- Grace Kelly
- Richard Mailman
- India Pullin
- Ryan M. Smith
Stonecrest Mayor
- Jazzmin Cobble (Incumbent)
- Diane Adoma
- Kirby Frazier, Jr.
- Dele Lowman
- Bernard Smith, Jr.
Stonecrest City Council District Post 2
- Rob Turner (Incumbent)
- Terry Fye
- Belinda Hull
Stonecrest City Council District Post 4
- George Turner (Incumbent)
- Malaika “Wells” Geuka
Tucker City Council District 1 Post 2
- Virginia Rece (Incumbent)
- Karen Berry
Tucker City Council District 2 Post 2
- Patrice Cosby
- Vinh Nguyen
- Derik N. West
Tucker City Council District 3 Post 2
- Simone Pacely
- Amy O. Trocchi
Ballot referendums
- DeKalb County voters will see a few referendums on the ballot this fall, including expansions of homestead tax exemptions. Voters will also see ballot measures on the equalized homestead option sales tax, special purpose local option sales tax and homestead tax exemptions. Some of those referendums include:
- DeKalb County voters will consider two related ballot measures. One is an extension of Equalized Homestead Option Sales Tax, or EHOST. The other is special purpose local option sales tax, or SPLOST. EHOST is expected to save taxpayers $1 billion in DeKalb County taxpayers over the next six years. SPLOST is expected to generate $850 million for capital improvements like parks, libraries, and senior centers. Both referendums have to be approved by voters in order for EHOST and SPLOST to be extended. If approved, each city and the county will get funds from SPLOST for capital improvements. For more information, click here.
- Increasing the annual income cap from $14,000 to $37,500 on the homestead exemption, which is a tax break, on DeKalb County residents who are 65 and older or disabled.
- Increasing the annual income cap from $20,000 to $40,000 on the homestead exemption from DeKalb County school district taxes for residents who are 62 or older or disabled.
- Increasing the annual income cap from $14,000 to $37,500 on the homestead exemption from DeKalb County school district taxes for residents who are 65 or older or disabled.
- There are also referendums specifically for Decatur, Doraville, and Dunwoody. To view those referendums, click here.
Atlanta School Board races are included for some DeKalb County voters.
Those races are:
Atlanta Board of Education District 3
- Michelle Olympiadis (incumbent)
- Ken Zeff
Atlanta Board of Education At-Large District 7
- Tamara Jones (Incumbent)
- Alfred “Shivy” Brooks
- William Sardin
Atlanta Board of Education At-Large District 9
- Jessica Johnson (incumbent)
- Nkoyo Effiong Lewis
There are several uncontested races across DeKalb County. To view the full DeKalb County sample ballot, click here.
Atlanta News First media partner Decaturish contributed to this story.
