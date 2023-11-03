Everything you need to know about the Fulton County municipal elections

Voters across Fulton County will be deciding several different municipal races. Election Day is...
Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 7. On Election Day, polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
By Jordan Barela
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 1:16 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Election season is right around the corner for Fulton County.

Voters across Fulton County will be deciding several different municipal races. Early voting will wrap on Friday, Nov. 3 and Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 7. On Election Day, polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

What do you need to know before you head to vote?

Voters will be deciding on different races that depend on where in Fulton County they are registered to vote.

Want to see what your ballot will look like before you head to the voting booth?

How to find your sample ballot

Follow these steps:

  • First, go to mvp.sos.ga.gov
  • Here’s how you login: First initial, last name, the name of the county you're registered to vote in, date of birth
  • Then, simply scroll past your address information and find "View Sample Ballot"
  • You will be able to choose from Democrat, Republican, or a Nonpartisan ballot.

Need to find your voting precinct?

How to find your voting precinct

Follow these steps:

  • First, go to mvp.sos.ga.gov
  • Here’s how you login: First initial, last name, the name of the county you're registered to vote in, date of birth
  • Then, simply scroll past your address information and find "Polling information."

🗳️ Here are the municipal elections across Fulton County 🗳️

Atlanta Board of Education District 3

  • Michelle Olympiadis (incumbent)
  • Ken Zeff

Atlanta Board of Education District 5

  • Ericka Yvette Mitchell (Incumbent)
  • Raynard Johnson

Atlanta Board of Education At-Large District 7

  • Tamara Jones (Incumbent)
  • Alfred “Shivy” Brooks
  • William Sardin

Atlanta Board of Education At-Large District 9

  • Jessica Johnson (incumbent)
  • Nkoyo Effiong Lewis

Chattahoochee Hills City Council District 1

  • Ruby Foster (Incumbent)
  • Scott M. Shaeffer
  • Ricky Stephens

Chattahoochee Hills City Council District 3

  • Laurie Searle (Incumbent)
  • Scott Lightsey

Chattahoochee Hills City Council District 5

  • Troy Bettis (Incumbent)
  • Rodney Peek

College Park Mayor

  • Bianca Motley Broom (Incumbent)
  • Spiceda Jackson
  • Pamela Stoner-Gay
  • Demetris Taylor
  • James Walker

College Park City Council Ward 1

  • Karen Corbin
  • Jamelle McKenzie

College Park City Council Ward 3

  • Ken Allen (Incumbent)
  • Tracie Arnold

College Park Senior and Disabled Residents Homestead Exemption Referendum

  • This referendum, if approved, will give a tax break to College Park homeowners who are disabled or older than 65. It will give a homestead exemption on ad valorem taxes for the “full amount of the assessed value of the homestead” of those qualified “whose income, together with the income of the spouse who also occupies and resides at such homestead, does not exceed the maximum amount which may be received by an individual or individual’s spouse at full retirement age under the federal Social Security Act for the immediately preceding year.”

East Point City Council Ward A

  • Lance C. Roberston (Incumbent)
  • Eric Friedly

East Point City Council Ward B

  • Josette Bailey (Incumbent)
  • Latoya KaVon Arnold
  • Marie Terry
  • Carrie Ziegler

East Point City Council Ward C

  • Myron B. Cook (Incumbent)
  • Andrea Hudson
  • Tremayne Mitchell
  • Earnestine D. Pittman

East Point City Council Ward D

  • Stephanie C. Gordon (Incumbent)
  • Keisha Nicole Chapman
  • LaTonya Martin Rogers

Fairburn City Council (Voters will vote for three)

  • Linda J. Davis (Incumbent)
  • Patrick Pallend (Incumbent)
  • James Whitmore (Incumbent)
  • Samantha Hudson
  • Siray Johnson-Freeman
  • Lina L. Parker

Hapeville Mayor

  • Alan Hallman (Incumbent)
  • Donald Esti

Hapeville Alderman

  • Michael Rast (Incumbent)
  • Cory Ellis

Johns Creek City Council Post 2

  • Stacy Skinner (Incumbent)
  • Devon C. Dabney

Mountain Park Mayor

  • Lloyd Hendricks
  • Bill Kolbrener

Mountain Park City Council (Voters will vote for two)

  • Carol Fulghum Silver (Incumbent)
  • James Jones
  • Ike Powell
  • Wanda L. Taylor

Mountain Park City Council Two-Year Term Special Election

  • Linda Dorough Dixon
  • Mark C. Murphy

Mountain Park Volunteer Fire and Rescue Referendum

  • Voters will decide if the City of Mountain Park should continue to sponsor and give funding to Mountain Park Volunteer Fire and Rescue.

Roswell City Council Post 1

  • Sarah Beeson (Incumbent)
  • Jason Miller

Roswell City Council Post 2

  • Michael Dal Cerro
  • Marisa Pereira
  • Allen Sells

Roswell City Council Post 3

  • Christine Hall (Incumbent)
  • Lyndsey Coates

Roswell City Council Post 4 Special Election (To fill an unexpired term ending on Dec. 31, 2025)

  • David Johnson
  • Jade Terreberry

South Fulton City Council District 1

  • Catherine Foster Rowell (Incumbent)
  • Angel Gaines-Dingle
  • Pamela Harris

South Fulton City Council District District 3

  • Helen Zenobia Willis (Incumbent)
  • Benny Crane
  • David L. Williams, Jr.

South Fulton City Council District 5

  • Corey Reeves A.
  • Keosha B. Bell
  • Kalvin Bennett

South Fulton City Council District 7

  • Linda Becquer Pritchett (Incumbent)
  • Alvin T. Reynolds

Union City City Council (Voters will pick two)

  • Christina Hobbs (Incumbent)
  • Brian K. Jones (Incumbent)
  • Larry Batchlor
  • Joyce Elaine Baul

