Everything you need to know about the Fulton County municipal elections
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Election season is right around the corner for Fulton County.
Voters across Fulton County will be deciding several different municipal races. Early voting will wrap on Friday, Nov. 3 and Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 7. On Election Day, polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
What do you need to know before you head to vote?
Voters will be deciding on different races that depend on where in Fulton County they are registered to vote.
Want to see what your ballot will look like before you head to the voting booth?
How to find your sample ballotFollow these steps:
- First, go to mvp.sos.ga.gov
- Here’s how you login: First initial, last name, the name of the county you're registered to vote in, date of birth
- Then, simply scroll past your address information and find "View Sample Ballot"
- You will be able to choose from Democrat, Republican, or a Nonpartisan ballot.
Need to find your voting precinct?
How to find your voting precinctFollow these steps:
- First, go to mvp.sos.ga.gov
- Here’s how you login: First initial, last name, the name of the county you're registered to vote in, date of birth
- Then, simply scroll past your address information and find "Polling information."
🗳️ Here are the municipal elections across Fulton County 🗳️
Atlanta Board of Education District 3
- Michelle Olympiadis (incumbent)
- Ken Zeff
Atlanta Board of Education District 5
- Ericka Yvette Mitchell (Incumbent)
- Raynard Johnson
Atlanta Board of Education At-Large District 7
- Tamara Jones (Incumbent)
- Alfred “Shivy” Brooks
- William Sardin
Atlanta Board of Education At-Large District 9
- Jessica Johnson (incumbent)
- Nkoyo Effiong Lewis
Chattahoochee Hills City Council District 1
- Ruby Foster (Incumbent)
- Scott M. Shaeffer
- Ricky Stephens
Chattahoochee Hills City Council District 3
- Laurie Searle (Incumbent)
- Scott Lightsey
Chattahoochee Hills City Council District 5
- Troy Bettis (Incumbent)
- Rodney Peek
College Park Mayor
- Bianca Motley Broom (Incumbent)
- Spiceda Jackson
- Pamela Stoner-Gay
- Demetris Taylor
- James Walker
College Park City Council Ward 1
- Karen Corbin
- Jamelle McKenzie
College Park City Council Ward 3
- Ken Allen (Incumbent)
- Tracie Arnold
College Park Senior and Disabled Residents Homestead Exemption Referendum
- This referendum, if approved, will give a tax break to College Park homeowners who are disabled or older than 65. It will give a homestead exemption on ad valorem taxes for the “full amount of the assessed value of the homestead” of those qualified “whose income, together with the income of the spouse who also occupies and resides at such homestead, does not exceed the maximum amount which may be received by an individual or individual’s spouse at full retirement age under the federal Social Security Act for the immediately preceding year.”
East Point City Council Ward A
- Lance C. Roberston (Incumbent)
- Eric Friedly
East Point City Council Ward B
- Josette Bailey (Incumbent)
- Latoya KaVon Arnold
- Marie Terry
- Carrie Ziegler
East Point City Council Ward C
- Myron B. Cook (Incumbent)
- Andrea Hudson
- Tremayne Mitchell
- Earnestine D. Pittman
East Point City Council Ward D
- Stephanie C. Gordon (Incumbent)
- Keisha Nicole Chapman
- LaTonya Martin Rogers
Fairburn City Council (Voters will vote for three)
- Linda J. Davis (Incumbent)
- Patrick Pallend (Incumbent)
- James Whitmore (Incumbent)
- Samantha Hudson
- Siray Johnson-Freeman
- Lina L. Parker
Hapeville Mayor
- Alan Hallman (Incumbent)
- Donald Esti
Hapeville Alderman
- Michael Rast (Incumbent)
- Cory Ellis
Johns Creek City Council Post 2
- Stacy Skinner (Incumbent)
- Devon C. Dabney
Mountain Park Mayor
- Lloyd Hendricks
- Bill Kolbrener
Mountain Park City Council (Voters will vote for two)
- Carol Fulghum Silver (Incumbent)
- James Jones
- Ike Powell
- Wanda L. Taylor
Mountain Park City Council Two-Year Term Special Election
- Linda Dorough Dixon
- Mark C. Murphy
Mountain Park Volunteer Fire and Rescue Referendum
- Voters will decide if the City of Mountain Park should continue to sponsor and give funding to Mountain Park Volunteer Fire and Rescue.
Roswell City Council Post 1
- Sarah Beeson (Incumbent)
- Jason Miller
Roswell City Council Post 2
- Michael Dal Cerro
- Marisa Pereira
- Allen Sells
Roswell City Council Post 3
- Christine Hall (Incumbent)
- Lyndsey Coates
Roswell City Council Post 4 Special Election (To fill an unexpired term ending on Dec. 31, 2025)
- David Johnson
- Jade Terreberry
South Fulton City Council District 1
- Catherine Foster Rowell (Incumbent)
- Angel Gaines-Dingle
- Pamela Harris
South Fulton City Council District District 3
- Helen Zenobia Willis (Incumbent)
- Benny Crane
- David L. Williams, Jr.
South Fulton City Council District 5
- Corey Reeves A.
- Keosha B. Bell
- Kalvin Bennett
South Fulton City Council District 7
- Linda Becquer Pritchett (Incumbent)
- Alvin T. Reynolds
Union City City Council (Voters will pick two)
- Christina Hobbs (Incumbent)
- Brian K. Jones (Incumbent)
- Larry Batchlor
- Joyce Elaine Baul
