Everything you need to know about the Gwinnett County municipal elections

By Talgat Almanov
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 12:51 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Voters across Gwinnett County are set to elect their new leaders in the general municipal elections that will be held on Nov. 7.

Want to see what your ballot will look like before you head to the voting booth?

How to find your sample ballot

Follow these steps:

  • First, go to mvp.sos.ga.gov
  • Here’s how you login: First initial, last name, the name of the county you're registered to vote in, date of birth
  • Then, simply scroll past your address information and find "View Sample Ballot"
  • You will be able to choose from Democrat, Republican, or a Nonpartisan ballot.

Need to find your voting precinct?

How to find your voting precinct

Follow these steps:

  • First, go to mvp.sos.ga.gov
  • Here’s how you login: First initial, last name, the name of the county you're registered to vote in, date of birth
  • Then, simply scroll past your address information and find "Polling information."

🗳️ Here are the municipal elections across Gwinnett County 🗳️

City of Auburn Mayor

  • Peggy Langley
  • Richard “Rick” E. Roquemore

Braselton City Council District 1

  • Becky Richardson (incumbent)
  • Joshua Spearman

Braselton City Council District 3

  • James C. Joedecke, Jr. (incumbent)
  • Tom Logan

Buford Board of Education

  • Carolyn Buffington
  • Cory Burge

Dacula City Council

  • Ann Mitchell (incumbent)
  • Erica Pope

Dacula City Council

  • Sean Williams (incumbent)
  • Shaylin Holley

Duluth City Council Post 5

  • Augustine Emmanuel
  • Shenee Holloway

Grayson City Council Post 3

  • Gene L. Ussery, Jr. (incumbent)
  • Arlean Baldwin

Lilburn Mayor

  • Timothy W. Dunn (incumbent)
  • Johnny D. Crist
  • Mohammed J. Hossain

Lilburn City Council Post 1

  • Yoon-Mi Hampton (incumbent)
  • Christina van Maanen

Lilburn City Council Post 2

  • S. Scott Batterton (incumbent)
  • Tiffany Brunson
  • Joseph Payne

Loganville City Council At Large (Top 3 candidates will be elected)

  • Keith Colquitt
  • Spring Hoffman Crowder
  • Bill Duvall (incumbent)
  • Lisa Newberry
  • Adam Shanks
  • Cathy Swanson
  • Bill Williams
  • Patti Wolfe

Norcross City Council

  • Josh Bare (incumbent)
  • James K. Redding
  • Sonia Lopez

Norcross City Council

  • Dr. Arlene Beckles (incumbent)
  • Marshall Cheek

Norcross City Council

  • Andrew Hixon (incumbent)
  • Chuck Kays

Peachtree Corners City Council District 5

  • Ora B. Douglass
  • Brent Johnson

Snellville City Council Post 1

  • Norman A. Carter
  • Catherine Hardrick
  • Elizdine Heathington

Snellville City Council Post 2

  • Solange Destang (incumbent)
  • Kerry Hetherington

Sugar Hill City Council Post 1

  • Joshua Ray Page
  • Mason Roszel (incumbent)

Sugar Hill City Council Post 2

  • Marc Cohen (incumbent)
  • Gary Pirkle

Sugar Hill City Council Post 3

  • Meg Avery
  • Jenn Thatcher (incumbent)

Suwanee City Council Post 1

  • Karim Ladha
  • Julianna McConnell
  • Glenn Weyant

Suwanee City Council Post 2

  • Bradley Golz
  • Larry Pettiford (incumbent)

Sugar Hill voters will also decide on several homestead exemptions. There are also several uncontested races in Gwinnett County. For a full list, click here.

