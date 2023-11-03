Everything you need to know about the Gwinnett County municipal elections
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Voters across Gwinnett County are set to elect their new leaders in the general municipal elections that will be held on Nov. 7.
Voters in Gwinnett County will cast their ballots in various races based on their specific registration locations within Fulton County.
Want to see what your ballot will look like before you head to the voting booth?
How to find your sample ballotFollow these steps:
- First, go to mvp.sos.ga.gov
- Here’s how you login: First initial, last name, the name of the county you're registered to vote in, date of birth
- Then, simply scroll past your address information and find "View Sample Ballot"
- You will be able to choose from Democrat, Republican, or a Nonpartisan ballot.
Need to find your voting precinct?
How to find your voting precinctFollow these steps:
- First, go to mvp.sos.ga.gov
- Here’s how you login: First initial, last name, the name of the county you're registered to vote in, date of birth
- Then, simply scroll past your address information and find "Polling information."
🗳️ Here are the municipal elections across Gwinnett County 🗳️
City of Auburn Mayor
- Peggy Langley
- Richard “Rick” E. Roquemore
Braselton City Council District 1
- Becky Richardson (incumbent)
- Joshua Spearman
Braselton City Council District 3
- James C. Joedecke, Jr. (incumbent)
- Tom Logan
Buford Board of Education
- Carolyn Buffington
- Cory Burge
Dacula City Council
- Ann Mitchell (incumbent)
- Erica Pope
Dacula City Council
- Sean Williams (incumbent)
- Shaylin Holley
Duluth City Council Post 5
- Augustine Emmanuel
- Shenee Holloway
Grayson City Council Post 3
- Gene L. Ussery, Jr. (incumbent)
- Arlean Baldwin
Lilburn Mayor
- Timothy W. Dunn (incumbent)
- Johnny D. Crist
- Mohammed J. Hossain
Lilburn City Council Post 1
- Yoon-Mi Hampton (incumbent)
- Christina van Maanen
Lilburn City Council Post 2
- S. Scott Batterton (incumbent)
- Tiffany Brunson
- Joseph Payne
Loganville City Council At Large (Top 3 candidates will be elected)
- Keith Colquitt
- Spring Hoffman Crowder
- Bill Duvall (incumbent)
- Lisa Newberry
- Adam Shanks
- Cathy Swanson
- Bill Williams
- Patti Wolfe
Norcross City Council
- Josh Bare (incumbent)
- James K. Redding
- Sonia Lopez
Norcross City Council
- Dr. Arlene Beckles (incumbent)
- Marshall Cheek
Norcross City Council
- Andrew Hixon (incumbent)
- Chuck Kays
Peachtree Corners City Council District 5
- Ora B. Douglass
- Brent Johnson
Snellville City Council Post 1
- Norman A. Carter
- Catherine Hardrick
- Elizdine Heathington
Snellville City Council Post 2
- Solange Destang (incumbent)
- Kerry Hetherington
Sugar Hill City Council Post 1
- Joshua Ray Page
- Mason Roszel (incumbent)
Sugar Hill City Council Post 2
- Marc Cohen (incumbent)
- Gary Pirkle
Sugar Hill City Council Post 3
- Meg Avery
- Jenn Thatcher (incumbent)
Suwanee City Council Post 1
- Karim Ladha
- Julianna McConnell
- Glenn Weyant
Suwanee City Council Post 2
- Bradley Golz
- Larry Pettiford (incumbent)
Sugar Hill voters will also decide on several homestead exemptions. There are also several uncontested races in Gwinnett County. For a full list, click here.
