Everything you need to know about the Gwinnett County municipal elections

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Voters across Gwinnett County are set to elect their new leaders in the general municipal elections that will be held on Nov. 7.

Voters in Gwinnett County will cast their ballots in various races based on their specific registration locations within Fulton County.

Want to see what your ballot will look like before you head to the voting booth?

How to find your sample ballot Follow these steps:



First, go to mvp.sos.ga.gov



go to mvp.sos.ga.gov Here’s how you login: First initial, last name, the name of the county you're registered to vote in, date of birth

First initial, last name, the name of the county you're registered to vote in, date of birth Then, simply scroll past your address information and find "View Sample Ballot"

You will be able to choose from Democrat, Republican, or a Nonpartisan ballot. Follow these steps:



Need to find your voting precinct?

How to find your voting precinct Follow these steps:



First, go to mvp.sos.ga.gov



go to mvp.sos.ga.gov Here’s how you login: First initial, last name, the name of the county you're registered to vote in, date of birth

First initial, last name, the name of the county you're registered to vote in, date of birth Then, simply scroll past your address information and find "Polling information." Follow these steps:



🗳️ Here are the municipal elections across Gwinnett County 🗳️

City of Auburn Mayor

Peggy Langley

Richard “Rick” E. Roquemore

Braselton City Council District 1

Becky Richardson (incumbent)

Joshua Spearman

Braselton City Council District 3

James C. Joedecke, Jr. (incumbent)

Tom Logan

Buford Board of Education

Carolyn Buffington

Cory Burge

Dacula City Council

Ann Mitchell (incumbent)

Erica Pope

Dacula City Council

Sean Williams (incumbent)

Shaylin Holley

Duluth City Council Post 5

Augustine Emmanuel

Shenee Holloway

Grayson City Council Post 3

Gene L. Ussery, Jr. (incumbent)

Arlean Baldwin

Lilburn Mayor

Timothy W. Dunn (incumbent)

Johnny D. Crist

Mohammed J. Hossain

Lilburn City Council Post 1

Yoon-Mi Hampton (incumbent)

Christina van Maanen

Lilburn City Council Post 2

S. Scott Batterton (incumbent)

Tiffany Brunson

Joseph Payne

Loganville City Council At Large (Top 3 candidates will be elected)

Keith Colquitt

Spring Hoffman Crowder

Bill Duvall (incumbent)

Lisa Newberry

Adam Shanks

Cathy Swanson

Bill Williams

Patti Wolfe

Norcross City Council

Josh Bare (incumbent)

James K. Redding

Sonia Lopez

Norcross City Council

Dr. Arlene Beckles (incumbent)

Marshall Cheek

Norcross City Council

Andrew Hixon (incumbent)

Chuck Kays

Peachtree Corners City Council District 5

Ora B. Douglass

Brent Johnson

Snellville City Council Post 1

Norman A. Carter

Catherine Hardrick

Elizdine Heathington

Snellville City Council Post 2

Solange Destang (incumbent)

Kerry Hetherington

Sugar Hill City Council Post 1

Joshua Ray Page

Mason Roszel (incumbent)

Sugar Hill City Council Post 2

Marc Cohen (incumbent)

Gary Pirkle

Sugar Hill City Council Post 3

Meg Avery

Jenn Thatcher (incumbent)

Suwanee City Council Post 1

Karim Ladha

Julianna McConnell

Glenn Weyant

Suwanee City Council Post 2

Bradley Golz

Larry Pettiford (incumbent)

Sugar Hill voters will also decide on several homestead exemptions. There are also several uncontested races in Gwinnett County. For a full list, click here.

