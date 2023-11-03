3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Fire crews battle large fire at Athens lumberyard

The scene of a large fire at Hogan's Lumber in Athens.
The scene of a large fire at Hogan's Lumber in Athens.(Athens-Clarke County Fire and Emergency Service)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 7:36 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATHENS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Firefighters are working to put out a large fire Friday morning at a lumberyard in Clarke County.

The scene is in the area of 325 Tallassee Road at Hogan’s Lumber.

No injuries have been reported at this time. Officials say traffic delays can be expected in the area.

Athens-Clarke County Fire and Emergency Services tells Atlanta News First that there have been several fires at this location due to it being near a homeless encampment. They say the cause will be investigated as soon as the fire is out, however, that is “very likely” the cause.

Firefighting operations are currently underway in the area of 325 Tallassee Road for a fire at Hogan’s Lumber. No...

Posted by Athens-Clarke County Fire and Emergency Services on Friday, November 3, 2023

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Early morning fire at Garland Mountain Sporting Clays & Grill in Waleska.
Business burns to the ground in Cherokee County
Mayra Norris claims to have been struck by a baseball thrown by the former Braves World Series...
Atlanta Braves, World Series MVP Jorge Soler target of lawsuit
Young Thug is facing RICO charges in Atlanta.
Rap lyrics become key focus in Young Thug’s trial
Former St. Clair High School teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
‘I’ve definitely gone through a grieving process’: Former teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
The scene of a fire at the Texaco gas station on N Decatur Rd.
Gas station clerk survives attempted armed robbery, arson in DeKalb County

Latest News

A Fulton County judge is scheduled to hear arguments Friday by attorneys for three local and...
Judge in Fulton Co. Trump case to determine whether agencies must comply with subpoenas
A suspected drunk driver crashed into a police cruiser overnight that was at the scene of a...
Suspected drunk driver rams police cruiser at shooting scene in Henry County
A pedestrian was reportedly hit by a car in DeKalb County overnight, and police are trying to...
Pedestrian hit by car overnight in DeKalb County, officials say
Teacher Vicki Knox with Georgia state Superintendent Richard Woods on April 27, 2022.
Georgia education chief Richard Woods calls for a $3,000 raise for teachers