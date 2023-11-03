Fire crews battle large fire at Athens lumberyard

ATHENS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Firefighters are working to put out a large fire Friday morning at a lumberyard in Clarke County.

The scene is in the area of 325 Tallassee Road at Hogan’s Lumber.

No injuries have been reported at this time. Officials say traffic delays can be expected in the area.

Athens-Clarke County Fire and Emergency Services tells Atlanta News First that there have been several fires at this location due to it being near a homeless encampment. They say the cause will be investigated as soon as the fire is out, however, that is “very likely” the cause.

