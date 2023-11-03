FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunny, 60s this afternoon

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Expect sunny skies today with highs in the mid 60s this afternoon.

Friday’s summary

High - 65°

Normal high - 68°

Chance of rain - 0%

Another cold start

Temperatures are back in the upper 20s to low 30s this morning, so grab the coat as you leave for work today. Despite the cold start, highs will warm into the mid 60s this afternoon with plenty of sunshine.

Warming up

Temperatures will continue to warmup through next week with the 70s for highs this weekend and upper 70s by the middle of next week.

