Freedom Rider fulfills lifelong dream of becoming firefighter

Civil rights activist is named honorary fire chief.
Civil rights activist is named honorary fire chief.(Amanda Rose)
By Amanda Rose
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Fire officials and government agencies held a special ceremony on Wednesday morning to honor a man who is part of our nation’s history.

Charles Person, the African American civil rights activist and, at just 18 years old, the youngest participant of the original 13 Freedom Riders, is now Honorary Fire Chief Person.

Person says he remembers growing up just a few blocks away from the Fire Station No. 6 in the Sweet Auburn neighborhood, which is now a museum.

“I used to marvel at how spotless they kept the place and how they would go out and they come back in, and they would smell of smoke. But the thing is, they were doing a job that was so necessary,” said Person.

Because of his skin color, Person says becoming a firefighter was an “impossible dream.”

Years later, Person would be a part of the change he sought, joining a 1961 interracial group of men and women called “Freedom Riders” traveling on interstate buses through the South and peacefully protesting segregation policies.

“We weren’t jading ourselves to think we were going to go out and save the world, but we had to try and do something and try to make life a little bit better,” said Person.

Today, the Morehouse alum and published author continues to inspire generations. The 81-year-old’s latest achievement of honorary fire chief is a full circle moment, Person says, he never imagined would come true.

“I never thought it. I never thought... I’m glad I didn’t tear up because I’m a very emotional person,” he said.

As Person now battles a rare form of cancer, he remains a fighter. He forever strives to make the world a better place, no matter what obstacles stand in his way.

“No matter how difficult life becomes, never, never give up,” Person said.

