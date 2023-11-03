3-Degree Guarantee
Gwinnett County bus driver, pastor recognized for impact in community

Omar Zachery
Omar Zachery(WGCL)
By Sawyer Buccy
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Omar Zachery wears many hats. He is a father, a pastor, and a school bus driver.

On Friday, Omar was recognized for the lengths he goes to support and mentor kids in the Gwinnett County community with an award given out annually by the Rotary Club of Gwinnett County.

Richards Middle School staff members and Gwinnett County School bus drivers came out to show their support as Omar received the Hidden Heroes award along with $500 for the positive impact he’s had on students.

“Unless it is a Sunday morning, I am generally a background person,” Omar said. “You wonder if what you are doing is being noticed.”

