Judge in Fulton Co. Trump case to determine whether agencies must comply with subpoenas

By Rebekka Schramm
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 6:33 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Fulton County judge is scheduled to hear arguments Friday by attorneys for three local and state agencies that have been subpoenaed by one of the 16 remaining defendants in the racketeering case involving former President Donald Trump.

The hearing will center on subpoenas filed by Trump co-defendant Harrison Floyd as part of his defense. His attorneys sent subpoenas to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger’s office, the Fulton County Board of Registration and Elections, and the clerk of superior court of Fulton County.

All three agencies have filed motions to quash the subpoenas.

Floyd was the director of Black Voices for Trump during the 2020 election. He’s accused of taking part in an unsuccessful plot to try to coerce a “confession” from Ruby Freeman, one of the Fulton County election workers whom Trump backers accused of rigging the election against their candidate.

Floyd denies joining any conspiracy and has pleaded not guilty.

He was the only one of the original 19 defendants who spent time in jail because he did not have a negotiated plea before surrendering to authorities.

