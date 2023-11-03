Keith Lee’s mark on Atlanta restaurant scene highlights how social media affects businesses

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Popular TikTok food critic Keith Lee’s recent visit to Atlanta has caused quite the backlash.

Lee granted several restaurants great reviews but also highlighted not-so-great experiences at others.

His lasting mark on Atlanta’s restaurant scene is bringing attention to the power of social media and how it can make or break a business.

Willie Griggie is the owner of Hattie Marie’s BBQ in Downtown College Park.

He says they’ve had to navigate through the changing times, “In the past with radio and TV there’s no reviews, people aren’t going to see no responses, you have to give responses with social media. You have to stay on top of it.”

Atlanta News First asked customers if online reviews play a role in their decision on where to eat.

“Definitely if you see someone post a roach or bugs anywhere or the bathroom is nasty. The area is not safe for you to park. Any type of bad review can make you think twice about going there,” said Rico Rosemont.

Ash Washington with the Atlanta Restaurant Association said, “Times have definitely changed with the internet. of course people have access to their phones, very quick access to cameras very quickly they can take pictures in real-time.”

She says Lee’s recent visit is a good reminder for restaurant owners both big and small, “Not only is it a reminder, I think it kind of lights that fire again and make people pay more attention and have that care. You have to have that care – you know how they say cook it with love.”

Griggie has been able to benefit from the platform, “Had the reviews not been so positive, We would have closed the doors a lot sooner because of social media – there’s good and there’s bad.”

Washington says it’s important to remember your business’s reputation online is tied to its livelihood.

