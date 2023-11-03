3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Keith Lee’s mark on Atlanta restaurant scene highlights how social media affects businesses

A viral TikTok food critic's visit to Atlanta is bringing attention to the power of social media and how it can make or break a business.
By Brittany Ford
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 11:07 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Popular TikTok food critic Keith Lee’s recent visit to Atlanta has caused quite the backlash.

Lee granted several restaurants great reviews but also highlighted not-so-great experiences at others.

His lasting mark on Atlanta’s restaurant scene is bringing attention to the power of social media and how it can make or break a business.

Willie Griggie is the owner of Hattie Marie’s BBQ in Downtown College Park.

He says they’ve had to navigate through the changing times, “In the past with radio and TV there’s no reviews, people aren’t going to see no responses, you have to give responses with social media. You have to stay on top of it.”

Atlanta News First asked customers if online reviews play a role in their decision on where to eat.

“Definitely if you see someone post a roach or bugs anywhere or the bathroom is nasty. The area is not safe for you to park. Any type of bad review can make you think twice about going there,” said Rico Rosemont.

Ash Washington with the Atlanta Restaurant Association said, “Times have definitely changed with the internet. of course people have access to their phones, very quick access to cameras very quickly they can take pictures in real-time.”

She says Lee’s recent visit is a good reminder for restaurant owners both big and small, “Not only is it a reminder, I think it kind of lights that fire again and make people pay more attention and have that care. You have to have that care – you know how they say cook it with love.”

Griggie has been able to benefit from the platform, “Had the reviews not been so positive, We would have closed the doors a lot sooner because of social media – there’s good and there’s bad.”

Washington says it’s important to remember your business’s reputation online is tied to its livelihood.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mayra Norris claims to have been struck by a baseball thrown by the former Braves World Series...
Atlanta Braves, World Series MVP Jorge Soler target of lawsuit
Young Thug is facing RICO charges in Atlanta.
Rap lyrics become key focus in Young Thug’s trial
An accident happened at the same spot, which was related to the shooting.
Monroe police: suspect arrested after 1 person shot dead in Walmart parking lot
Early morning fire at Garland Mountain Sporting Clays & Grill in Waleska.
Business burns to the ground in Cherokee County
The scene of a deadly crash on I-285 in DeKalb County.
3 victims of fatal crash on I-285 in DeKalb County identified, deputies say

Latest News

FILE - In this file photo made Jan. 21, 2010, a passenger walks past a Delta Airlines 747...
Union accuses Delta of interfering with workers attempting to organize
New video of persons of interest in GSU shooting
New video of persons of interest in GSU shooting
Atlanta News First 11 p.m. show
Police release videos of 3 people of interest in shooting near Georgia State University
New Cobb Court program targeting evictions
New Cobb Court program targeting evictions