3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Kids spotted filling empty candy bowl with their own haul

It’s all treats and no tricks in a Halloween video that’s now going viral. (Source: Jamie Lim/LIFESTYLOGY /TMX)
By Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 11:35 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (Gray News) – It’s all treats and no tricks in a Halloween video that’s now going viral.

Millions of people have watched a video posted online by Jamie Lim showing three trick-or-treaters dishing out their own candy when they find an empty bowl outside a home.

At first, the children were disappointed to find a bowl without candy, but that’s when one of them reaches into his own stash and encourages the others to throw some treats in the bowl.

“Let’s put some candy in there for other people,” you can hear one of the kids say.

“Yeah, let’s be nice,” another agrees.

The children reach into their bags and each grabs a couple of handfuls of candy to replenish the bowl for other trick-or-treaters.

Just as the kids were about to leave, they reached into the bowl to grab a couple of pieces of candy that proved too valuable to part with.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Early morning fire at Garland Mountain Sporting Clays & Grill in Waleska.
Business burns to the ground in Cherokee County
Mayra Norris claims to have been struck by a baseball thrown by the former Braves World Series...
Atlanta Braves, World Series MVP Jorge Soler target of lawsuit
Former St. Clair High School teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
‘I’ve definitely gone through a grieving process’: Former teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
Young Thug is facing RICO charges in Atlanta.
Rap lyrics become key focus in Young Thug’s trial
The scene of a fire at the Texaco gas station on N Decatur Rd.
Gas station clerk survives attempted armed robbery, arson in DeKalb County

Latest News

A man said he was attacked by otters at Serene Lakes in California. (KCRA, MATT LEFFERS,...
Man says otters attacked him while swimming in lake
The children reach into their bags and each grab a couple handfuls of candy to replenish the...
Kids spotted filling empty candy bowl with their own haul
A man said he was attacked by otters at Serene Lakes in California. (KCRA, MATT LEFFERS,...
Man says otters attacked him while swimming in lake
Eric Trump, center, appears at the fraud trial for his father, former President Donald Trump,...
Eric Trump returns to the witness stand in the family business’ civil fraud trial
Jason Aldean performs during CMA Fest 2022 in Nashville, Tenn., on June 9, 2022.
Jason Aldean says he would only change 1 thing about ‘Try That in a Small Town’