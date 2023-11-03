3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

At least 54 dead as strong quake rocks northwestern Nepal, and officials say toll expected to rise

A strong earthquake shook northwestern Nepal districts just before midnight Friday, and...
A strong earthquake shook northwestern Nepal districts just before midnight Friday, and officials said at least 54 people were dead and dozens more injured as rescuers searched mountain villages.(pxfuel | MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 6:45 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — A strong earthquake shook northwestern Nepal districts just before midnight Friday, and officials said at least 54 people were dead and dozens more injured as rescuers searched mountain villages.

Officials said early Saturday that the toll was expected to rise, noting that communications were cut off with many places.

The quake, which hit when many people already were asleep in their homes, was felt in India’s capital, New Delhi, more than 800 kilomters (500 miles) away.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the earthquake had a preliminary magnitude of 5.6 and occurred at a depth of 11 miles. Nepal’s National Earthquake Monitoring & Research Center said its epicenter was at Jajarkot, which is about 250 miles northeast of the Nepalese capital, Kathmandu.

The quake killed at least 28 people in Rukum district, where numerous houses collapsed, police official Narvaraj Bhattarai said over the telephone. Thirty injured people already had been brought to the local hospital, Bhattarai said.

In neighboring Jajarkot district, 26 people were confirmed dead, government administration official Harish Chandra Sharma said.

He said security officials were working with villagers in the darkness to pull the dead and injured from fallen houses. But he added that reaching some spots was difficult because some of the trails were blocked by landslides triggered by the tremor and its aftershocks.

Earthquakes are common in mountainous Nepal. A 7.8 magnitude earthquake in 2015 killed some 9,000 people and damaged about 1 million structures.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Early morning fire at Garland Mountain Sporting Clays & Grill in Waleska.
Business burns to the ground in Cherokee County
Mayra Norris claims to have been struck by a baseball thrown by the former Braves World Series...
Atlanta Braves, World Series MVP Jorge Soler target of lawsuit
Former St. Clair High School teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
‘I’ve definitely gone through a grieving process’: Former teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
Georgia's new Supreme Court Building
Georgia Supreme Court vacates felony child molestation conviction
Young Thug is facing RICO charges in Atlanta.
Rap lyrics become key focus in Young Thug’s trial

Latest News

Several hurt in MARTA bus crash
Several hurt in MARTA bus crash
7-year-old Georgia girl dies after flu complications
7-year-old Georgia girl dies after flu complications
Second escaped Georgia inmate arrested in Fulton County, U.S. Marshals confirm
Second escaped Georgia inmate arrested in Fulton County, U.S. Marshals confirm
Arrest warrants were issued for HOA President Bettye Ligon and Treasurer Lyndon Baldwin Sr. for...
Troubled condo’s HOA president arrested, treasurer facing charges, South Fulton PD says
State appeals court clarifies Delta 8 THC is not a controlled substance
State appeals court: Delta 8 THC is not a controlled substance