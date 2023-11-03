3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Pedestrian hit by car overnight in DeKalb County, officials say

A pedestrian was reportedly hit by a car in DeKalb County overnight, and police are trying to figure out how it happened.
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 6:06 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A pedestrian was reportedly hit by a car in DeKalb County overnight, and police are trying to figure out how it happened.

DeKalb Dispatch says a call came in around midnight reporting a person had been struck by a vehicle on the 5200 block of Memorial Drive in Stone Mountain.

We’re now working to learn more about where the investigation stands, including the victim’s condition and if the driver stayed at the scene.

DeKalb police are investigating.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Early morning fire at Garland Mountain Sporting Clays & Grill in Waleska.
Business burns to the ground in Cherokee County
Mayra Norris claims to have been struck by a baseball thrown by the former Braves World Series...
Atlanta Braves, World Series MVP Jorge Soler target of lawsuit
Young Thug is facing RICO charges in Atlanta.
Rap lyrics become key focus in Young Thug’s trial
Former St. Clair High School teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
‘I’ve definitely gone through a grieving process’: Former teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
The scene of a fire at the Texaco gas station on N Decatur Rd.
Gas station clerk survives attempted armed robbery, arson in DeKalb County

Latest News

A Fulton County judge is scheduled to hear arguments Friday by attorneys for three local and...
Judge in Fulton Co. Trump case to determine whether agencies must comply with subpoenas
A suspected drunk driver crashed into a police cruiser overnight that was at the scene of a...
Suspected drunk driver rams police cruiser at shooting scene in Henry County
A pedestrian was reportedly hit by a car in DeKalb County overnight, and police are trying to...
Pedestrian hit by car overnight in DeKalb County, officials say
Harrison Floyd, executive director of Black Voices For Trump, speaks in Philadelphia on January...
Judge in Fulton Co. Trump case to determine whether agencies must comply with subpoenas