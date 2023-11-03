Plane touches down without landing gear in Habersham County

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A single-engine plane touched down without its landing gear at Habersham County Airport Thursday afternoon, according to county officials.

Nobody was injured, Interim Airport Manager Josh Hall said. The runway was closed for an hour as crews cleaned broken glass from the Beechcraft Bonanza’s botched landing near 7:30 p.m. and the fire department checked for fuel leaks.

The plane had “significant damage,” including a bent propeller and engine impairment, Hall said. He did not say how the incident happened.

The incident has been reported to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.