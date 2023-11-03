3-Degree Guarantee
Plane touches down without landing gear in Habersham County

A single-engine plane touched down without its landing gear at Habersham County Airport...
A single-engine plane touched down without its landing gear at Habersham County Airport Thursday afternoon, according to county officials.(Habersham County)
By Hope Dean
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 7:54 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A single-engine plane touched down without its landing gear at Habersham County Airport Thursday afternoon, according to county officials.

Nobody was injured, Interim Airport Manager Josh Hall said. The runway was closed for an hour as crews cleaned broken glass from the Beechcraft Bonanza’s botched landing near 7:30 p.m. and the fire department checked for fuel leaks.

The plane had “significant damage,” including a bent propeller and engine impairment, Hall said. He did not say how the incident happened.

The incident has been reported to the Federal Aviation Administration.

