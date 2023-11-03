3-Degree Guarantee
Police investigating deadly Cobb County work truck collision

By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two people are dead following a crash along a busy Cobb County road on Thursday, police said.

Near 12:50 p.m., a work truck was stopped in front of a red light on South Cobb Drive at Maner Road when another work truck reportedly rear-ended it, flinging it into the intersection.

The driver of the second truck, 50-year-old Lithonia resident Marcus Johnson, as well as his passenger, 45-year-old Stone Mountain resident Lareco Ivey, died from their injuries. The driver of the rear-ended truck was uninjured, according to police.

The investigation remains ongoing. If you have any information, you are asked to call Cobb County police at (770) 499-3987.

