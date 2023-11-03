Several hurt after MARTA bus crash in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - At least eight people were injured after a crash involving a MARTA bus on Friday afternoon.

At around 4 p.m., a car turned in front of a bus while it was traveling on Windsor Street SW at the I-20 Eastbound access ramp, a MARTA spokesperson said.

The severity of the injuries is unknow. Return to Atlanta News First for updates.

