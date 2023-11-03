State appeals court: Delta 8 THC is not a controlled substance

NORCROSS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - – On Thursday, the Georgia Appeals Court ruled the Gwinnett County district attorney did not have probable cause to carry out a raid at a Norcross vape distribution center in February 2022.

“It’s been a year-long battle that we’ve been fighting Gwinnett County to get our product back, to get our money back. It feels great,” said Ali Khan with Elements Distribution.

The court clarified that Delta 8 THC and Delta 10 THC are not controlled substances.

“Because the warrant, in this case, was based on an assertion that Elements was in possession of and selling products containing Delta 8 THC and Delta 10 THC, which the state concedes are not themselves controlled substances, the warrant was not supported by probable cause. So Elements was entitled to the return of its property and the trial court erred in denying Elements’ petition for that return,” said Christopher McFadden, the presiding judge.

Delta 8 THC and Delta 10 THC with THC levels below 0.3 are protected as hemp-derived products, as outlined in the 2018 Georgia Hemp Farming Act.

The Gwinnett County District Attorney’s Office could appeal the ruling to the State Supreme Court.

On Friday, a spokesperson for the district attorney’s office said they had not decided whether they’ll appeal the ruling.

On February 22, 2022, a multi-agency team, organized by the DA’s Office, carried out a raid on Elements Distribution, seizing hundreds of products and more than $250,000.

Khan said they’re still waiting on the district attorney’s office to return the seized money but most products have been returned.

Attorney Tom Church, who represented Elements Distribution, said this could have long-ranging impacts on the cannabis industry.

“It is the first time that any of Georgia’s higher courts have weighed in on this. And when they did, they said these products are legal, whether they are edible products or non-edible products, they can be lawfully sold and possessed, and thus the broader hemp industry can take some solace in that,” said Church.

