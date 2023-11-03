Stockbridge man gets life sentence for 2019 deadly shooting, according to DeKalb DA

DECATUR, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Stockbridge man accused of shooting and killing another man has been sentenced to life without the possibility of parole.

According to the Office of the DeKalb County District Attorney, Joshua Cortez Ellis, 25, robbed and then fatally shot a victim on June 4, 2019. The victim was later identified as 28-year-old Ronald Peters.

Peters was attacked near his Orchard Circle home by two men, including Ellis, who tried to rob him at gunpoint.

“Witnesses told police the men demanded Peters give them his backpack and when he refused, one of them, later identified as Defendant Ellis, shot Peters. Peters fell to the ground. Defendant Ellis grabbed the backpack and then fired at Peters again,” the DA’s office said in a statement.

When police responded to the scene, they found Peters suffering from gunshot wounds to his neck, arm, and torso. Peters was transported to the hospital where he later died.

One of Ellis’ accomplices told investigators that they were only going to rob Peters, but said Ellis shot Peters before Johnson made it around the truck, according to the report.

During the investigation, detectives found footage from the Walmart that showed Ellis, along with his accomplices identified as Tyreese Johnson, 23, and Shaleeya Moore, 23, exit the truck and go inside the store. The DA’s office said the truck had been reported stolen after a carjacking in Clayton County a day before the murder.

Moore testified that both Ellis and Johnson got out of the truck with guns and masks. She also admitted to driving the truck away from the scene after the shooting.

The vehicle, which was used in the crime, had been stolen in a carjacking in Clayton County the day before the shooting, the report states.

During police interviews, Johnson told investigators that they were only going to rob Peters, but said Ellis shot Peters before Johnson made it around the truck. Moore confirmed in her testimony that she and Johnson, both armed and masked, exited the truck. She also acknowledged her role as the driver, fleeing the scene with the truck post-shooting, the DA said.

Johnson and Moore are facing multiple charges including two counts of felony murder, armed robbery, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony are still pending.

Ellis faces charges including malice murder, three counts of felony murder, armed robbery, aggravated assault, and illegal firearm possession.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.