Suspected drunk driver rams police cruiser at shooting scene in Henry County

STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A suspected drunk driver crashed into a police cruiser overnight that was at the scene of a shooting investigation in Henry County.

It happened along Old Conyers Road in Stockbridge. Police say an undercover cop was sitting inside his patrol car when the suspected drunk driver rammed into it. The officer is expected to be okay.

Authorities are now investigating both the crash and the shooting that initially happened there, which sent one person to the hospital.

Officials are expected to release more information about both incidents later this morning. Check back for updates.

