Union accuses Delta of interfering with workers attempting to organize

FILE - In this file photo made Jan. 21, 2010, a passenger walks past a Delta Airlines 747 aircraft in McNamara Terminal at Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport in Romulus, Mich. Major airlines are suspending flights to Israel after it formally declared war following a massive attack by Hamas. American Airlines, United Airlines and Delta Air Lines suspended service as the U.S. State Department issued travel advisories for the region citing potential for terrorism and civil unrest. Delta said its Tel Aviv flights have been canceled into this week.(AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)
By Ellie Parker
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 11:13 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) is accusing Delta Air Lines of interfering with workers attempting to unionize at the airline.

In a press release, the union accused airline management of calling the police to intimidate organizer Clyde Sampson “in a public area near the carrier’s Atlanta employee parking area.”

The IAM released a video with part of that phone call, in which Delta admitted Sampson was off the property but called police for “precautionary” reasons.

IAM Air Transport Territory General Vice President Richie Johnsen said, “It’s essential that workers at Delta Air Lines have the freedom to exercise their rights without fear of intimidation or retaliation.”

According to the IAM, nearly 45,000 Delta workers are attempting to unionize. The union said Delta has a “long history of union-busting,” including spending $38 million to oppose a flight attendant union in 2010.

Earlier this year, pro-union workers held a rally outside Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

