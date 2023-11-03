Union accuses Delta of interfering with workers attempting to organize

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) is accusing Delta Air Lines of interfering with workers attempting to unionize at the airline.

In a press release, the union accused airline management of calling the police to intimidate organizer Clyde Sampson “in a public area near the carrier’s Atlanta employee parking area.”

The IAM released a video with part of that phone call, in which Delta admitted Sampson was off the property but called police for “precautionary” reasons.

IAM Air Transport Territory General Vice President Richie Johnsen said, “It’s essential that workers at Delta Air Lines have the freedom to exercise their rights without fear of intimidation or retaliation.”

According to the IAM, nearly 45,000 Delta workers are attempting to unionize. The union said Delta has a “long history of union-busting,” including spending $38 million to oppose a flight attendant union in 2010.

Earlier this year, pro-union workers held a rally outside Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

