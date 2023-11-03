3-Degree Guarantee
Woman shot while driving on I-285 in DeKalb County, police say

File - police lights
File - police lights(Atlanta News First)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 1:43 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A woman is recovering after being shot by another driver while traveling on I-285 Thursday night, DeKalb County police said.

After 11 p.m., officers responded to the 4100 block of Covington Highway to a person shot call. When they arrived, they found a 23-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to her leg, police said. She was taken to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

According to the preliminary report, the victim was believed to have been traveling northbound on I-285 when a vehicle pulled next to hers and fired multiple rounds.

Detectives responded to the hospital to further investigate.

