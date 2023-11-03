3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Young Thug defendant Derontae Bebee reaches plea deal

Rapper Jeffery Williams facing several charges in massive Atlanta RICO trial.
By Tim Darnell
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 12:11 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Derontae Bebee, aka “Bee” or “B,” has reached a plea deal with Fulton County prosecutors in Young Thug’s massive organized-crime trial in Atlanta.

Beebe is one of 28 people originally indicted in the RICO case, including the rapper - real name Jeffery Williams - himself. Friday’s negotiated plea brings the number of defendants who will appear at trial down to six.

On Wednesday, a jury of 12 people and six alternates was seated after a nearly year-long jury selection process.

This story is developing.

Young Thug’s trial: 10 questions and their fascinating answers
A jury was chosen Nov. 1 in the trial of Young Thug (center), shown with his attorneys.

Download our Atlanta News First app for the latest details on Young Thug’s historic trial.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Early morning fire at Garland Mountain Sporting Clays & Grill in Waleska.
Business burns to the ground in Cherokee County
Mayra Norris claims to have been struck by a baseball thrown by the former Braves World Series...
Atlanta Braves, World Series MVP Jorge Soler target of lawsuit
Former St. Clair High School teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
‘I’ve definitely gone through a grieving process’: Former teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
Young Thug is facing RICO charges in Atlanta.
Rap lyrics become key focus in Young Thug’s trial
The scene of a fire at the Texaco gas station on N Decatur Rd.
Gas station clerk survives attempted armed robbery, arson in DeKalb County

Latest News

Homicide investigation at troubled Camelot Condominiums in South Fulton
Troubled condo’s HOA president arrested, treasurer facing charges, South Fulton PD says
According to the Office of the DeKalb County District Attorney, Joshua Cortez Ellis, 25, robbed...
Stockbridge man gets life sentence for 2019 deadly shooting, according to DeKalb DA
Rapper Young Thug appears in court
Young Thug’s trial: 10 questions and their fascinating answers
Scene of a crash at a shooting investigation in Stockbridge.
Suspected drunk driver rams police cruiser at shooting scene in Henry County