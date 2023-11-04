3-Degree Guarantee
1 killed, 2 injured in LaGrange shooting, police say

One person is dead and two more are injured after a shooting in LaGrange early Saturday morning, according to police.
By Hope Dean
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 7:45 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One person is dead and two more are injured after a shooting in LaGrange early Saturday morning, according to police.

Police went to 412 Daniel Street, listed as an event space, near 1 a.m. after reports of shots fired in the area. They found 33-year-old Tabious Frazier with a gunshot wound to the left shoulder and took him to Wellster West Georgia Medical Center, where he later died.

Two women were also hit by gunfire, with one shot in the shoulder and another with a bullet graze wound, police said. The first woman was also treated at the hospital.

Police have not named a suspect or explained the shooting’s circumstances.

Police ask anyone with information to call the LaGrange Police Department at (706) 883-2603, Detective Montondo at (706) 883-2644 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at (706) 812-1000. Crime Stoppers callers may be eligible for a cash reward.

