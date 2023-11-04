3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

First Alert Forecast: Sunshine and 70s for the weekend!

Cool mornings and mild afternoons Saturday and Sunday
Low 70s and sunshine both days this weekend!
Low 70s and sunshine both days this weekend!(Atlanta News First)
By Courteney Jacobazzi
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 6:06 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -

While the morning will start cold in the 30s and 40s, the sun will put in overtime today and warm us nicely into the upper 60s to low 70s.

Expect lots of sunshine and even a light breeze through the afternoon.

Overnight, lows will drop into the low to mid 40s ahead of another beautiful day to round out the weekend.

Sunday will again feature lots of sun with highs in the low 70s.

We warm up gradually through the week with mid 70s in the forecast Monday and temperatures near 80 come mid week.

A cold front will being to push through Georgia Friday, which could offer us a few showers for the end of the week.

Behind this front, temperatures will cool back into the low 70s.

Beautiful weekend ahead of a warm up for the work week.
Beautiful weekend ahead of a warm up for the work week.(Atlanta News First)

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harrison Floyd’s attorneys say the documents they’re requesting are relevant to their client’s...
‘We can show that President Trump won’: Harrison Floyd’s lawyers request copies of 2020 Fulton County ballots
Former St. Clair High School teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
‘I’ve definitely gone through a grieving process’: Former teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
Early morning fire at Garland Mountain Sporting Clays & Grill in Waleska.
Business burns to the ground in Cherokee County
Harrison Floyd, executive director of Black Voices For Trump, speaks in Philadelphia on January...
Judge in Georgia Trump case to decide if agencies must comply with subpoenas
Georgia High School Association
GHSA releases 2024-26 classification list, Class 7A is no more

Latest News

Temperatures trend warmer this weekend
First Alert Forecast | Warmer weather returns this weekend
Temperatures trend warmer this weekend
First Alert | Warmer Temps Return This Weekend!
Stunning weather lingers through the commute home; warmer this weekend
APP VIDEO FORECAST | Plan on a warmer, dry weekend
A Milder Afternoon Ahead in the Mid 60s Under Sunny Skies
First Alert Forecast: Mid 60s This Afternoon, Warmer Weekend Ahead
Meteorologist Ella Dorsey has a drought update + your weekend forecast.
Weather Where You Are: Your weekend forecast