First Alert Forecast: Sunshine and 70s for the weekend!

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -

While the morning will start cold in the 30s and 40s, the sun will put in overtime today and warm us nicely into the upper 60s to low 70s.

Expect lots of sunshine and even a light breeze through the afternoon.

Overnight, lows will drop into the low to mid 40s ahead of another beautiful day to round out the weekend.

Sunday will again feature lots of sun with highs in the low 70s.

We warm up gradually through the week with mid 70s in the forecast Monday and temperatures near 80 come mid week.

A cold front will being to push through Georgia Friday, which could offer us a few showers for the end of the week.

Behind this front, temperatures will cool back into the low 70s.

Beautiful weekend ahead of a warm up for the work week. (Atlanta News First)

