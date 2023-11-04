Man arrested, charged with kidnapping, assaulting, and robbing teenager in Georgia

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Deputies arrested a man accused of kidnapping, beating, and robbing a teenage victim in Georgia, according to Henry County Sheriff’s Office.

The man, identified as 18-year-old William Kyle Latham, allegedly assaulted and robbed a 16-year-old on October 17, deputies said.

“The arrest resulted from a rigorous search operation conducted by the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Marshalls, Atlanta PD, and the Department of Juvenile Justice,” the sheriff’s office said.

Latham is now facing kidnapping and false imprisonment charges related to the incident.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.