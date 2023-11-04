Man robs Wells Fargo bank in Georgia with demanding note, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police are looking for a man who allegedly robbed the Wells Fargo bank in Flowery Branch on Saturday morning.

According to the Flowery Branch Police Department, the suspect entered the bank at 4706 Hong Mountain Rd and handed a note to a teller demanding money.

The bank teller, police said, complied with the man and gave him an “undisclosed” amount of money.

Following the incident, the man was seen getting into a dark-colored sedan, police said.

A reward of up to $2,000 is being offered for tips that result in the suspect’s identification and capture.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect is asked to call 770-967-6336.

