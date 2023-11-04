3-Degree Guarantee
Paulding County woman arrested for reportedly selling fake designer bags, sheriff’s office says

A Paulding County woman believed to be the ringleader of a fake designer handbag ring has been arrested, according to the sheriff’s office.(Paulding County Sheriff's Office)
By Hope Dean
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 10:14 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Paulding County woman believed to be the leader of a massive fake designer handbag ring was arrested, according to the sheriff’s office.

Ashley Frank, 39, turned herself in on Oct. 29 and posted a $11,200 bond the same day, jail records show. She faces a charge of selling forged goods, and more charges may come as the investigation continues, the sheriff’s office said.

In September, sheriff’s office detectives were contacted by Gatekeeper Global, an international private security and risk management company that helps brands protect their trademarks. The company said it had found an online counterfeit handbag store running out of a Paulding County house.

The sheriff’s office searched a home off Adelene Way in Dallas on Oct. 4, finding more than 12,000 fake handbags, wallets and other accessories. The counterfeited brands included names like Louis Vuitton, Chanel, Gucci, Burberry and more.

If sold as authentic, the products would have brought in more than $11.5 million, the sheriff’s office said.

“If you see a name brand purse, handbag, or accessory that’s for sale online and the price is too good to be true, it’s probably a counterfeit item that is manufactured in a sweatshop in a foreign country,” Sheriff Gary Gulledge said in a statement. “If you buy high-end handbags or other items, please make sure you go to a reputable store to make that purchase.”

The sheriff’s office asks anyone with information about the shop to call the tip line at (770) 443-3047 or send a tip through the office’s mobile app.

