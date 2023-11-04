3-Degree Guarantee
Plea deal offered for man accused of killing Fulton County deputy

By Hope Dean
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 1:39 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man who was arrested for reportedly killing a Fulton County deputy last year has been offered a plea deal in court, documents show.

Under the deal, Alton Oliver would receive life in prison if he pleaded guilty, foregoing a trial. The offer is good until 10 days before the trial, which is scheduled for Dec. 13.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Arrest made in murder of Fulton County deputy found shot to death in crashed car

On Dec. 29, 2022, 24-year-old deputy James Thomas was found shot to death in a crashed car near Bolton Road in Atlanta. Oliver was arrested four days later and charged with murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Police said they believe an argument between the two resulted in gunfire, killing Thomas.

“He was a friendly, bubbly person who always told jokes, was always sassy and always had a smart comeback with the jokes,” Thomas’ friend Keith Bankston told Atlanta News First. “A lot of young people looked up to him because he always wanted to be in law enforcement his whole life.”

Thomas had been with the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office for less than a year.

