Residents of Hapeville apartment say they have no water

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Residents at the Del Mar apartments on College Street say they haven’t had running water since Thursday.

“I’ve got to have water. You know what I’m saying. I’ve got to have water,” resident Roosevelt White said.

“We have to purchase our water to make sure we have something to drink or to use to wash the children and it’s not right,” resident Margaret White said.

Residents say they can’t cook, shower, or use the bathroom as easily.

“That’s a health hazard,” Roosevelt White said.

Several neighbors invited Atlanta News First into their homes Friday night to see the conditions they’re dealing with.

Twelve-year-old Martin Sanchez Ortiz lives in a unit with his family of six. They’re stockpiling fresh water in pots and pans that they got from a relative’s house. Others are buying bottled water in bulk and filling bathtubs.

The 64-unit apartment complex is predominantly Spanish-speaking. Ortiz transplanted questions for his mother.

“We paid the rent on time,” Ortiz said. “A bunch of people have been complaining about this, but they’re still not listening.”

Residents also gathered in the parking lot of the Del Mar apartment complex Friday afternoon to sign a petition. They plan to turn it in to management on Monday.

“I’ve been a resident here for 22 years and never I have seen what’s going on now,” Margaret White said.

Atlanta News First spoke with a woman in the Del Mar leading office Friday. She couldn’t say why the water was off but said management was working to fix the problem.

“You have to take care of your tenants. They are the first priority,” Roosevelt White said.

Atlanta News First also reached out to the property owner to try and get residents some answers. We have not received a response. We also have not heard back from the Hapeville water and sewer department.

