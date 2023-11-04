Wildfire burns more than 1,400 acres in north Georgia, officials say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Firefighters are responding to multiple forest fires throughout north Georgia on Saturday afternoon.

According to the Georgia Forestry Commission (GFC), firefighters in several counties, including Walker County, are working with the state authorities to contain the fire.

The wildfire in Walker County has reached 50% containment, while the fire on Murphy Hollow Road has achieved 80% containment, GFC said.

The wildfire on Back Valley Road and the one in Gilmer County have both been successfully contained in full, GFC said.

Everyone is asked to be extremely cautious with any items or activities that might generate a spark, as the area is currently experiencing extremely dry conditions, officials said.

