3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

WWII veteran receives hundreds of birthday cards for his 103rd birthday

Ed Hendrickson is days away from his 103rd birthday and people from around the country are helping him celebrate. (Source: WABI)
By Brittany McHatten and Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 12:29 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BREWER, Maine (WABI/Gray News) - At nearly 103 years old, a World War II veteran is still going strong.

Ed Hendrickson is days away from his 103rd birthday and people from around the country are helping him celebrate.

One of Hendrickson’s fellow veterans put out a call online asking for birthday cards. And that call has been answered, as he has already received hundreds of well wishes ahead of his birthday.

“I never knew I had so many friends. It’s kind of exciting, truthfully,” Hendrickson said. “They’re all nice. They’re complimentary, wishing me well, and personal. I like that.”

Hendrickson said keeping moving and having a positive outlook has been keys to his longevity.

“I get myself out. I go for a walk or do a few exercises,” he said. “It’s just enough to keep me moving.”

And physical activity isn’t the only thing keeping his spirits high these days thanks to the birthday well wishes.

Ahead of Veterans Day and Hendrickson’s birthday on Nov. 14 the cards keep coming in, and he is grateful to everyone who has dropped him a note so far.

“I appreciate that they have thought of me. And they have said so many nice things about me and veterans,” he said.

Copyright 2023 WABI via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harrison Floyd’s attorneys say the documents they’re requesting are relevant to their client’s...
‘We can show that President Trump won’: Harrison Floyd’s lawyers request copies of 2020 Fulton County ballots
Former St. Clair High School teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
‘I’ve definitely gone through a grieving process’: Former teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
Early morning fire at Garland Mountain Sporting Clays & Grill in Waleska.
Business burns to the ground in Cherokee County
Georgia High School Association
GHSA releases 2024-26 classification list, Class 7A is no more
Harrison Floyd, executive director of Black Voices For Trump, speaks in Philadelphia on January...
Judge in Georgia Trump case to decide if agencies must comply with subpoenas

Latest News

In this undated photo provided by the Israeli military, Israeli troops are seen during a ground...
US and Arab partners disagree over the need for a cease-fire as Israeli strikes kill more civilians
Authorities in Oregon say two women are under arrest after one of them was found attempting to...
Woman arrested after crawling into McDonald’s drive-thru window, threatening workers
A new sign is seen following a street renaming ceremony for Tupac Shakur in Oakland, Calif.,...
Tupac Shakur has an Oakland street named for him 27 years after his death
NASA's Lucy spacecraft discovered a second asteroid when it flew by the Dinkinesh asteroid this...
NASA mission discovers bonus asteroid during first flyby
Left: Deputy James Thomas Right: Alton Oliver
Plea deal offered for man accused of killing Fulton County deputy