2 cars catch on fire in southwest Atlanta parking deck, firefighters say

Three cars were damaged after two caught on fire in an Atlanta parking deck on Saturday night, according to firefighters.
By Hope Dean
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 8:36 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Three cars were damaged after two caught on fire in an Atlanta parking deck on Saturday night, according to firefighters.

Heavy smoke was pouring out of the deck on Nelson Street near Alantucky Brewing at 9:30 p.m., Battalion Chief Jerry DeBerry said. Nobody was injured, and the cause of the fire is unknown.

“There’s limited ventilation, limited access to these parking decks,” DeBerry said. “If you ever determine there’s a fire in a parking deck, the best thing is to just leave the area and immediately call 911.”

