2 injured in 2 overnight metro Atlanta shootings, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two men have been injured, one critically, in two separate metro Atlanta shootings overnight, police said.

Near 1:20 a.m., Atlanta police came to 1 Peachtree Street SW near Underground Atlanta, where they found a 32-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the upper back near his shoulder. He was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he is in critical condition.

Police said he and another man fired shots at each other after a fight. Investigators are reviewing footage to identify the other man and better understand the circumstances.

An hour later in LaGrange, police came to Wellstar West Georgia Medical Center after a man with gunshot wounds arrived. The 27-year-old was originally shot multiple times at a home off Cedar Street, police believe. He was flown to an Atlanta hospital for more treatment.

The suspect is unknown, and LaGrange police ask anyone with information to call the department at (706) 883-2603 or Detective Spivey at (706) 883-2625. You can also leave an anonymous tip to Troup County Crime Stoppers at (706) 812-1000.

