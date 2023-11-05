3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

5 people shot in southeast Atlanta, police say

Crews are responding to an explosion and fire at a well site just northwest of Alexander...
Crews are responding to an explosion and fire at a well site just northwest of Alexander Saturday.(MGN)
By Talgat Almanov
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 5:35 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after five people were shot in southeast Atlanta Sunday afternoon.

According to Atlanta police, the shooting happened at 1090 Redford Drive.

“Four victims were taken to the hospital for treatment and one victim suffered a graze wound and refused transport,” police said.

This is an active investigation. Check back with Atlanta News First as we learn more.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harrison Floyd’s attorneys say the documents they’re requesting are relevant to their client’s...
‘We can show that President Trump won’: Harrison Floyd’s lawyers request copies of 2020 Fulton County ballots
Las acciones terminaron con el arresto de 77 personas en cumplimiento con un total de 93...
Man arrested, charged with kidnapping, assaulting, and robbing teen in Georgia
Former St. Clair High School teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
‘I’ve definitely gone through a grieving process’: Former teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
Georgia High School Association
GHSA releases 2024-26 classification list, Class 7A is no more
Mugshot: Derontae Bebee
Young Thug defendant Derontae Bebee reaches plea deal

Latest News

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) argues a call during the first half of the team's NBA...
Norman names new street in honor of basketball star Trae Young
The scene of a deadly crash on I-285 in DeKalb County.
Boy dies after crash that killed ‘Black Panther’ stuntman father, siblings in DeKalb County
Several protestors gathered outside Worship with Wonders church in Marietta after one of its...
Previous members react to former church director’s arrest for child molestation
Coffee cup
Popular Ormewood Park coffee shop to close in December, owner announces