5 people shot in southeast Atlanta, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after five people were shot in southeast Atlanta Sunday afternoon.

According to Atlanta police, the shooting happened at 1090 Redford Drive.

“Four victims were taken to the hospital for treatment and one victim suffered a graze wound and refused transport,” police said.

This is an active investigation. Check back with Atlanta News First as we learn more.

