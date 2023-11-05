Boy dies after crash that killed ‘Black Panther’ stuntman father, siblings in DeKalb County

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 10-year-old boy died in a hospital on Sunday following a crash in DeKalb County that had killed his father and two of his siblings, according to DeKalb County police.

Kisasi Ramsess,10, had been critically injured and was hospitalized on Tuesday, the day when the crash happened, police said.

Officers responded to a collision on the exit ramp from I-285 to I-20 E involving a tractor-trailer and a pickup truck. Authorities said that the pickup truck crashed into the rear of the semi-truck, resulting in the death of the driver and two passengers.

41-year-old Taraja Ramsess, a stuntman in blockbuster films like the “Avengers” movies and “Black Panther” died at the scene. His 13-year-old daughter Sundari Ramsess and his newborn, Fujibo Ramsess, were also killed in the crash.

