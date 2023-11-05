Elderly pedestrian dies in Bibb County crash, sheriff’s office says

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An elderly woman died Saturday night after being hit by a car in Bibb County.

According to the Bibb Sheriff’s Office, the 67-year-old woman was crossing Mercer University Drive at Bloomfield Road around 8:30 p.m. when she was hit by a Mercedes C320.

The sheriff’s office said the car was driven by a 19-year-old man who was traveling west on Mercer University Drive.

The victim was transported to a local hospital where she later died.

This is an active investigation. Check back with Atlanta News First as we learn more.

