Family seeks justice after man found dead in back of burning car

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A burning car on Interstate 20, revealed a much darker crime, that has gone unsolved for nearly a month.

On Saturday, a Metro Atlanta family pleaded for answers, after they said their brother and son, Corey McDonald, 45-years-old was shot and killed, then left for dead in the backseat of his car.

Officials said the car was found at I-20 EB near Gresham Road Bridge.

Atlanta News First was able to obtain an incident report from the DeKalb County Police Department which stated a 911 caller saw two people in the car on fire and then leave the car on foot. This all happened on October 6th.

The family now wants the suspects and those who saw what happened to come forward.

“It’s a brutal murder. It was just so brutal. You killed somebody and you tossed them in the back of their own car? And you drive around and then you torch a car and set it on fire, what is that,” said Torestha McDonald, the victim’s mother.

McDonald said since this happened, she has been waking up in the middle of the night, wondering what truly happened to her son—a father of two.

“He was a sweet person. I just don’t understand. He didn’t even carry a weapon. I mean, he was loved by everybody,” his mother said. “I’m assuming, I don’t know for sure, but these two guys are just somebody who wants to rob somebody or whatever, and just have a joyride, and they killed him,” McDonald said. “I hope for the rest of their life, they see my son’s face every time they close their eye. They will see my son’s face, that you murdered my son,” she added.

Willie McDonald said his younger brother’s wallet, phone, and keys were missing. It’s leaving them with a lot of questions.

“No wallet. No phone. No keys,” McDonald’s mother said.

“None of his personal possessions,” Willie said.

“It’s been tough. You know every day I wake up wondering what happened, why did it happen,” Willie said. “It’s been a big challenge for our family to try to get through this process,” he said.

“We want the world to know that he was loved by his family. There was no reason for someone to take his life. Just like that for no reason and we want this to be investigated and all those involved to be persecuted for their actions,” Willie said. “We want the people who did this, to be held accountable for their actions... to serve the rest of the life in jail, for what they did.

McDonald’s mom is now sending a direct message to the suspects.

“I want the killers to know, God is not dead. He is awake. He sees everything so they think they got away with it, they didn’t. Just know that you didn’t get away with it, and I pray that I see you in court and I want to talk to you, yes, I do,” Torestha said.

They’re also pleading for anyone who saw or knows what happened to finally come forward.

“I just want closure. I just want closure. I want to know what happened and where it happened, and why,” she said. “If anyone has seen anything whatsoever, whether he was out that night, you saw him, or whatever, just come forward and talk. Just come forward because this is important to me,” the victim’s mother added.

The DeKalb County Police Department said this investigation is still ongoing.

The victim’s family is asking anyone with tips to call the Dekalb County Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS.

