First Alert Forecast: Stunning Sunday ahead of a warm work week

Highs will be close to 80° by Tuesday
Highs will climb into the low to mid 70s under sunny skies
Highs will climb into the low to mid 70s under sunny skies(Atlanta News First)
By Courteney Jacobazzi
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 6:48 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -

Happy Sunday, everyone! We look ahead to another beautiful day today with lots of sunshine and comfortable temperatures.

This morning we start off chilly with a few extra clouds, but expect clouds to decrease and make way to sunny skies by late morning.

The afternoon will be sunny and breezy with highs climbing into the upper 60s to low 70s. Some spots this afternoon may reach the mid 70s, but overall it’ll be a pleasant day.

We start the work week with temperatures in the mid to upper 40s across most of metro ahead of a slightly warmer afternoon in the mid 70s.

By Tuesday highs climb into the upper 70s and will stay in the upper 70s near 80 through Thursday ahead of a cold front.

This front will offer us a chance for rain, maybe even some measurable rainfall, Friday!

A few showers could linger into Saturday, but that still needs some fine tuning.

This front will cool temperatures off slightly back into the upper 60s to low 70s by next weekend.

Beautiful and warm stretch of weather on the way. Showers possible Friday into Saturday.
Beautiful and warm stretch of weather on the way. Showers possible Friday into Saturday.(Atlanta News First)

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

